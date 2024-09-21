MG Windsor EV full prices revealed, starts from 13.50 lakh with fixed battery

JSW MG Motor India has announced the full price list on the new Windsor EV and the range starts from ₹13.50 lakh, going up to ₹15.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The ex-showroom prices include the battery cost, which is why the base Excite variant costs ₹13.50 lakh, ₹3.5 lakh more with the fixed battery as against the battery rental option, which retails at ₹10 lakh for the same variant along with a ₹3.5 per km rental cost.

MG Windsor EV Variants

MG Motor says the new Windsor EV identifies as a CUV (Crossover Utility Vehicle) bringing the comfort of a sedan and the space of an SUV. The all-electric offering is available in three variants - Excite, Exclusive and Essence - and the new pricing undercuts a host of comparable models including the Tata Nexon EV, Tata Punch EV, and Mahindra XUV400.

The Windsor EV gets a host of features including a 15.6-inch infotainment system that houses most controls and key functions of the vehicle

Speaking about the price announcement, Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said, “The MG Windsor will enable customers to upgrade to an EV lifestyle through its attractive packaging and pricing. We are confident that this will incentivize more potential customers to adopt electric vehicles, powering the transition to a greener future."

MG Windsor EV Features

The MG Windsor EV comes with a host of features including a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system that houses most controls and key functions of the vehicle. It gets a multi-function steering wheel, digital instrument console, an expansive glass roof, and the option of Aero Lounge seats on the top trim that can be reclined to 135 degrees. The Windsor is available in four colours - Starburst Black, Pearl White, Clay Beige, and Turquoise Green.

The MG Windsor EV is available in three variants - Excite, Exclusive and Essence

JSW MG Motor India is also offering 60 per cent buyback after three years and 45,000 km on the Windsor EV, while there’s a lifetime battery warranty for the first buyer. Furthermore, the automaker is offering free charging to Windsor EV for the first year at public chargers under the eHub by MG app.

