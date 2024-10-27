JSW MG Motor has achieved a new milestone with its Windsor EV

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 27, 2024

JSW MG Motor has delivered 101 Windsor EVs on a single day

An MG dealership Bengaluru delivered these Windsor EVs ahead of Diwali

MG Windsor EV is the automaker's third electric car in India after ZS EV and Comet EV

The EV comes challenging Tata Nexon EV, which is India's bestselling electric car

 Check product page

The EV comes loaded with a wide range of class-leading features

MG offers a battery pack subscription plan for the Windsor EV besides conventional car and battery full ownership model

MG offers the car at 10 lakh, while for battery pack subscription, the buyers have to pay a charge of 3.5 per kilometre

This battery subscription plan sets the Windsor EV apart from others

Powered by a 38.2 kWh battery pack, the EV offers up to 332 km range on a single charge
Check more on MG Windsor EV
Click Here