JSW MG Motor has delivered 101 Windsor EVs on a single day
An MG dealership Bengaluru delivered these Windsor EVs ahead of Diwali
MG Windsor EV is the automaker's third electric car in India after ZS EV and Comet EV
The EV comes challenging Tata Nexon EV, which is India's bestselling electric car
The EV comes loaded with a wide range of class-leading features
MG offers a battery pack subscription plan for the Windsor EV besides conventional car and battery full ownership model
MG offers the car at ₹10 lakh, while for battery pack subscription, the buyers have to pay a charge of ₹3.5 per kilometre
This battery subscription plan sets the Windsor EV apart from others
Powered by a 38.2 kWh battery pack, the EV offers up to 332 km range on a single charge