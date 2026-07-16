MG M9, Cyberster prices hiked by up to ₹5 lakh

British automaker MG Motors has hiked the prices of its premium product portfolio, including the Cyberster and M9, by up to ₹5 lakh. Both the products continue to be the flagship products from the automaker in the country and are sold through a premium chain of dealerships, MG Select.

MG Motor has increased prices of its flagship MG Select models. The M9 now costs ₹ 79.95 lakh after a ₹ 4.05 lakh hike, while the Cyberster rises ₹ 5 lakh to ₹ 82.5 lakh

MG M9 Price Hike July 2026

The MG M9 electric MPV has witnessed a price hike of ₹4.05 lakh, with the revised starting ex-showroom price now set at ₹79.95 lakh. The electric MPV, before the price hike, boasted a price tag of ₹75.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

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The company has priced it attractively, considering it slots comfortably between the diesel engine-powered Kia Carnival and the petrol-strong hybrid engine-powered Toyota Vellfire. The MG M9 was launched around the same time last year with a starting price of ₹69.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric MPV has become dearer by approximately ₹10 lakh within a year of its launch.

The MG M9 is powered by an advanced 90-kWh NMC battery, which sends power to an electric motor producing 241.65 bhp of peak power output and 350 Nm of peak torque. Additionally, the electric MPV delivers a range of 548 km and charges from 30 per cent to 80 per cent in 30 minutes.

Also Read : MG to launch New Energy SUV tomorrow: Here’s all we know about it

MG Cyberster Price Hike July 2026

The two-door electric roadster from MG’s stables, the Cyberster, has received a price hike of ₹5 lakh to ₹82.5 lakh (ex-showroom) from ₹77.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Similar to the MG M9, the company launched the Cyberster in July last year at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹74.9 lakh. The electric roadster from the company has witnessed a price hike of ₹7.6 lakh within a year of its launch.

The MG Cyberster is powered by a 77 kWh battery pack, sending power to a dual-motor setup producing 503.02 bhp and 725 Nm of torque. The MG Cyberster accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.2 seconds. Moreover, the MG Cyberster's range is 580 km on a single charge.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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