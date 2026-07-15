MG to launch New Energy SUV tomorrow: Here’s all we know about it

JSW MG Motor India will unveil its new New Energy Vehicle (NEV) tomorrow, marking the brand's next major product announcement in India. While MG has not officially revealed the SUV's identity or confirmed its powertrain, previous teasers, patent filings and test sightings have already offered a clear picture of what buyers can expect. Industry reports suggest the model could be based on the globally sold Wuling Starlight 560 and may arrive with either a plug-in hybrid or an all-electric powertrain.

In March 2026, SAIC GM Wuling Automobile Company Limited filed a design patent for the vehicle in India. Notably, the patent images did not carry Wuling branding, indicating the SUV is likely to be sold here under the MG badge. Development also appears to be at an advanced stage, with camouflaged test vehicles having been spotted on Indian roads in recent months.

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Hybrid or electric power likely

Ahead of the launch, MG also indicated that the upcoming SUV will be underpinned by its new "Adapt" platform. Earlier teaser material highlighted a battery pack integrated within the vehicle's floor, pointing towards a battery-based architecture.

The company has not confirmed whether the SUV will debut as a plug-in hybrid or a fully electric model. If it is introduced as a plug-in hybrid, it would mark MG's first offering with this technology in India. An electric version, meanwhile, would expand the company's growing EV portfolio.

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Expected design and features

If the India-bound model remains close to its global counterpart, it will feature a boxy SUV design with a tall bonnet, a large front grille and squared wheel arches. Black body cladding, LED lighting, roof rails, a roof-mounted spoiler and dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels are also expected.

Globally, the SUV is offered in both five-seat and seven-seat layouts. It measures 4,745 mm in length and has a wheelbase of 2,810 mm.

Inside, the cabin follows a minimalist approach with a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster. Depending on the market, equipment includes automatic climate control and a six-speaker audio system.

Global powertrains

Overseas, the plug-in hybrid version pairs a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a 20.5 kWh battery pack. The combined system develops 197 bhp and 230 Nm while offering a claimed electric-only driving range of up to 100 km on the CLTC cycle.

The global line-up also includes a pure electric version powered by a 56.7 kWh battery and a front-mounted electric motor producing 136 bhp and 200 Nm. MG claims a driving range of up to 500 km under the CLTC test cycle.

Also Read : MG Cyber Concept previews brand's next-generation flagship electric SUV

Expected rivals

Once launched in India, MG's new three-row SUV is expected to compete with models such as the Mahindra XUV 7XO and Tata Safari. If the company also introduces the all-electric version later, it could rival the Mahindra XEV 9S.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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