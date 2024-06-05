HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Mg Files Design Patent For Binguo Ev In India, Shares Platform With Comet

MG files design patent for Binguo EV in India, shares platform with Comet

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Jun 2024, 06:31 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • MG Motors India has recently filed a design patent for the Binguo EV, based on the same Global Small Electric Vehicle platform as that of the Comet.
Binguo
The Wuling Binguo is already on sale in China and Indonesia and could come to India under the MG marque (Wuling)
Binguo
The Wuling Binguo is already on sale in China and Indonesia and could come to India under the MG marque

MG Motors has recently filed a design patent for an electric hatchback that is already on sale in China and Indonesia. Measuring less than four metres, the Wuling Binguo is built on the same platform as that of MG Comet and is expected to mark another entry into the Indian affordable passenger vehicles sector as part of the MG marque.

While the Wuling Binguo comes with two separate powertrain options, specifications are not expected to change upon its arrival on our shores. If the consumer opts for the 31.9 kwh battery, it is coupled with a 41 bhp motor which gives a total range of 333 km. On the other hand, the 37.9 kwh option comes with the 68 bhp motor, providing a range of 410 km.

Wuling Binguo
Interior of the Wuling Binguo comes with a two-screen infotainment and instrument cluster (Wuling)
Wuling Binguo
Interior of the Wuling Binguo comes with a two-screen infotainment and instrument cluster (Wuling)

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Mg Comet Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Comet EV
BatteryCapacity Icon17.3 kWh Range Icon230 km
₹ 6.99 - 9.40 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon64kWh Range Icon350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
View Details
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG ZS EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50.3 kWh Range Icon461 Km
₹ 18.98 - 25.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg G10 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG G10
FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 24 - 30 Lakhs
View Details
Mg Baojun 510 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG Baojun 510
Engine Icon1998.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 11 Lakhs
View Details
Mg Ehs (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG eHS
BatteryCapacity Icon16.6 kWh Range Icon52 Km
₹ 45 - 55 Lakhs
View Details

Wuling further offers DC fast charging compatibility with the Binguo, which is something its sibling, the MG Comet, lacks. The Binguo’s instrument cluster and infotainment comes attached together in one package that Wuling calls the Floating Island Central Control. It features digital climate controls which can be configured via three distinct knobs in the centre console.

Also Read : This is why prices of EVs like Nexon and Comet were reduced 

Brands, in order to protect rightful ownership of their designs, often file patents for all models regardless of where they may be released. The Binguo is however, expected to arrive as parent company, JSW, has promised a fleet of new cars to be launched in India. If it does so, it should carry on Wuling’s lifetime core components warranty deal

First Published Date: 05 Jun 2024, 06:31 AM IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles mg motor india electric vehicle electric car EV electric mobility MG MG Comet Comet

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.