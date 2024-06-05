MG files design patent for Binguo EV in India, shares platform with Comet
- MG Motors India has recently filed a design patent for the Binguo EV, based on the same Global Small Electric Vehicle platform as that of the Comet.
MG Motors has recently filed a design patent for an electric hatchback that is already on sale in China and Indonesia. Measuring less than four metres, the Wuling Binguo is built on the same platform as that of MG Comet and is expected to mark another entry into the Indian affordable passenger vehicles sector as part of the MG marque.
While the Wuling Binguo comes with two separate powertrain options, specifications are not expected to change upon its arrival on our shores. If the consumer opts for the 31.9 kwh battery, it is coupled with a 41 bhp motor which gives a total range of 333 km. On the other hand, the 37.9 kwh option comes with the 68 bhp motor, providing a range of 410 km.
Wuling further offers DC fast charging compatibility with the Binguo, which is something its sibling, the MG Comet, lacks. The Binguo’s instrument cluster and infotainment comes attached together in one package that Wuling calls the Floating Island Central Control. It features digital climate controls which can be configured via three distinct knobs in the centre console.
Brands, in order to protect rightful ownership of their designs, often file patents for all models regardless of where they may be released. The Binguo is however, expected to arrive as parent company, JSW, has promised a fleet of new cars to be launched in India. If it does so, it should carry on Wuling’s lifetime core components warranty deal