MG Cyberster all-electric sportcar bookings open

JSW MG Motor India has started accepting bookings for its all-electric sportscar called Cyberster . The electric vehicle was first showcased in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and will go on sale in the Indian market in the coming months. JSW MG Motor India will sell the Cyberster through its new MG Select dealerships.

What are the specifications of the MG Cyberster?

The two-seater electric roadster is designed with dual electric motors, each responsible for powering one axle and ensuring power distribution to all four wheels. It is anticipated that the vehicle will achieve a peak power output of 528 bhp and a maximum torque of 725 Nm. The manufacturer claims that the MG Cyberster can accelerate from a standstill to 100 km/h in merely 3.2 seconds. The energy for the MG Cyberster will be supplied by a 77 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which has the potential to offer a range of up to 570 km on a single charge.

In the global market, the brand also sells a rear-wheel drive version which comes equipped with a 64 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 519 km. The electric motor is rated to produce a max power output of 295 bhp.

What are the features of the MG Cyberster?

The MG Cyberster is distinguished by its fully digital triple-screen configuration, which serves as a primary unique selling proposition within the cabin. This configuration comprises a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a completely digital instrument cluster, and an additional screen that integrates the dashboard with the center console, housing the air conditioning controls. The vehicle is outfitted with sports seats and a multi-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, which includes controls for both the instrument cluster and the audio system. A round dial for launch control is also positioned on the steering wheel, and the electric vehicle features paddle shifters for adjusting regeneration modes.

In addition to these attributes, the MG Cyberster boasts an electrically operated and foldable roof, six-way electrically adjustable heated seats with a memory function, and an eight-speaker Bose audio system. It is also equipped with a Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite, enhancing its safety features.

What are MG Select dealerships?

Through the MG Select initiative, the company intends to establish a presence in the 'accessible luxury' sector, with plans to unveil four new energy vehicles over the next two years, including the MG Cyberster. Additionally, the company aims to establish exclusive experience centres in 12 cities throughout India within the first year.

The company acknowledges the necessity of addressing both the mainstream and mass-premium segments under the MG brand. Concurrently, they have recognized a growing opportunity to meet India's shifting demand for accessible luxury and the rise of 'new-age' alternatives in the automotive market.

