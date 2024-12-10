Auto recap, Dec 9: Tata price hike, MG Cyberster reveal, Kia price hike

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Monday, December 9.

Curvv, Nexon, Punch and others set to get costlier

Tata Motors has joined the top four carmakers in India to announce a price hike on its vehicles. The carmaker has said it will increase the price of its cars from January 2025. The price hike will impact not only the ICE and CNG vehicles like Nexon, Punch, Curvv, Harrier, Safari, Tigor, Tiago and Altroz but also the five electric vehicles the carmaker has in its India lineup. Tata has now joined Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor, Mahindra, Kia and JSW MG Motor among the top 10 carmakers in India to announce a price hike from next month.

Kia Seltos, Sonet, Carens price hike coming soon

If you are planning to buy Kia Seltos, Sonet or Carens soon, get ready to pay more unless you purchase by the end of December. The Korean auto giant has announced that all its vehicles will get a price hike from next month. The carmaker is the fifth among the top manufacturers in India to announce a price hike within a week. Earlier, carmakers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor, Mahindra, and JSW MG Motor announced similar measures in January of next year.

India spec MG Cyberster revealed for the first time

JSW MG Motor India has unveiled the India spec Cyberster that will debut in the country during the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The Cyberster will be the debutante product for the company’s premium retail channel, MG Select. Earlier in 2024, JSW MG Motor India took the wraps off the MG Cyberster for the first time in India.

