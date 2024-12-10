HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Auto Recap, Dec 9: Tata Price Hiked, Mg Cyberster Revealed, Kia Price Hiked

Auto recap, Dec 9: Tata price hike, MG Cyberster reveal, Kia price hike

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Dec 2024, 07:21 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Tata Harrier Safari facelift
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Tata Harrier Safari facelift
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Monday, December 9.

Curvv, Nexon, Punch and others set to get costlier

Tata Motors has joined the top four carmakers in India to announce a price hike on its vehicles. The carmaker has said it will increase the price of its cars from January 2025. The price hike will impact not only the ICE and CNG vehicles like Nexon, Punch, Curvv, Harrier, Safari, Tigor, Tiago and Altroz but also the five electric vehicles the carmaker has in its India lineup. Tata has now joined Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor, Mahindra, Kia and JSW MG Motor among the top 10 carmakers in India to announce a price hike from next month.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Tiago (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Clavis (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Clavis
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg Comet Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Comet EV
BatteryCapacity Icon17.3 kWh Range Icon230 km
₹ 6.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.54 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.92 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Xl5 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki XL5
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Curvv, Nexon, Punch and others set to get costlier as Tata Motors announces price hike

Kia Seltos, Sonet, Carens price hike coming soon

If you are planning to buy Kia Seltos, Sonet or Carens soon, get ready to pay more unless you purchase by the end of December. The Korean auto giant has announced that all its vehicles will get a price hike from next month. The carmaker is the fifth among the top manufacturers in India to announce a price hike within a week. Earlier, carmakers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor, Mahindra, and JSW MG Motor announced similar measures in January of next year.

Also Read : Kia Seltos, Sonet, Carens price hike coming soon. Check how much you need to pay

India spec MG Cyberster revealed for the first time

(Also read: India spec MG Cyberster revealed for the first time. Here's how it looks)

JSW MG Motor India has unveiled the India spec Cyberster that will debut in the country during the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The Cyberster will be the debutante product for the company’s premium retail channel, MG Select. Earlier in 2024, JSW MG Motor India took the wraps off the MG Cyberster for the first time in India.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 10 Dec 2024, 07:21 AM IST
TAGS: Tata Tata Motors Kia MG MG Cyberster electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.