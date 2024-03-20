MG Cyberster EV, rival to Tesla Roadster, makes debut in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By Sabyasachi Dasgupta
Published Mar 20, 2024

MG Motor showcased the Cyberster electric sports car at an event in Mumbai

MG Cyberster is a pure electric roadster that promises a 519 km range on a single charge

The EV claims to come promising 528 bhp of peak power and 725 Nm maximum torque

MG says the Cyberster EV can sprint 0-100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds

 Check product page

Powered by a 77 kWh battery, the EV promises to offer of up to 570 kms of range

The Cyberster open-top sports car with scissor doors measures over five metres in length

The EV also features Brembo brakes with four-piston fixed callipers and a highly rigid rollbar

The inetrior resembles a racing car with unique steering wheel design and sports seats

MG plans to launch the Cyberster in UK first some time later this year
Also check out how MG Motor and JSW Group plan to recreate a Maruti-like movement in EV segment in India
Click Here