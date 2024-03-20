MG Cyberster EV, rival to Tesla Roadster, makes debut in India

MG Motor showcased the Cyberster electric sports car at an event in Mumbai
MG Cyberster is a pure electric roadster that promises a 519 km range on a single charge
The EV claims to come promising 528 bhp of peak power and 725 Nm maximum torque
MG says the Cyberster EV can sprint 0-100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds
Powered by a 77 kWh battery, the EV promises to offer of up to 570 kms of range
The Cyberster open-top sports car with scissor doors measures over five metres in length
The EV also features Brembo brakes with four-piston fixed callipers and a highly rigid rollbar
The inetrior resembles a racing car with unique steering wheel design and sports seats
MG plans to launch the Cyberster in UK first some time later this year