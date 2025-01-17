MG Cyberster makes India debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, promises up to 510 km range

MG Cyberster has made its India debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 . The JSW MG Motor India has revealed the Cyberster digitally but now the automaker has taken the wrap off the car, which claims to be the fastest two-door sports cabriolet model from the carmaker. Slated to go on sale in India soon, the MG Cyberster electric performance car will be sold through MG Select, the automaker's dedicated premium retail network that also will be selling the MG M9 electric MPV. Reservations for the model start today.

MG Cyberster comes as JSW MG Motor India's first electric performance car, slated to be sold alongside the MG M9 electric MPV through the MG Select pr

MG Cyberster: Design

The MG Cyberster comes with a design inspired by the MG B Roadster sold during the 1960s. It sports an eye-catching design. It gets LED projector headlights with LED DRLs. Also, there is a chrome garnished MG brand logo. The front bumper features a black-finished lower grille with functional air vents to cool down the battery pack and the electrical components. At the side profile, the scissor doors come as a key USP of the MG Cyberster, while it gets 20-inch dual-tone big alloy wheels.

The MG Cyberster also features body-coloured ORVMs with integrated turn indicators. Besides that, the curvy and smooth profile enhances its aerodynamic efficiency. Moving to the rear, the MG Cyberster gets arrow-shaped LED taillights and an inverted U-shaped sleek light bar. Also, there is a black rear diffuser. The Cyberster will be available in four exterior paint options - English White, Cosmic Silver, Inca Yellow, and Dynamic Red.

MG Cyberster: Interior and features

MG Cyberster gets a fully digital triple-screen setup, which is the key USP inside the cabin. The triple-screen setup includes a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster and a screen connecting the dashboard and centre console, which has the AC controls. The Cyberster gets sports seats and a multi-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel with controls for the instrument cluster and audio system. There is a round dial on the steering wheel for launch control. The EV has paddle shifters for the regeneration modes.

Among other features, the MG Cyberster gets an electrically operational and foldable roof, six-way electrically-adjustable heated seats with memory function, and an eight-speaker Bose audio system. It is further equipped with a Level-2 ADAS suite of safety features.

MG Cyberster: Powertrain and specifications

The MG Cyberster comes packing a 77 kWh battery pack, available with a single and dual-motor setup. The single-motor version of the MG Cyberster churns out 335 bhp peak power and 475 Nm maximum torque. The RWD model is capable of running 507 kilometres on a single charge.

There is a dual-motor version of the Cyberster as well, with each motor fitted to one axle and channelling power to all four wheels. This model generates 496 bhp peak power and 725 Nm maximum torque. This variant is capable of running up to 443 kilometres on a full charge.

