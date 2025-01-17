HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Auto Expo 2025: Mg Cyberster Electric Performance Car Debuts In India, Promises Up To 510 Km Range

MG Cyberster makes India debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, promises up to 510 km range

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 17 Jan 2025, 16:35 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
MG Cyberster comes as JSW MG Motor India's first electric performance car, slated to be sold alongside the MG M9 electric MPV through the MG Select pr
...
MG Cyberster
The MG Cyberster offers a single-charge range of 507 km with a 77 kWh battery pack.
MG Cyberster
The MG Cyberster offers a single-charge range of 507 km with a 77 kWh battery pack.

MG Cyberster has made its India debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The JSW MG Motor India has revealed the Cyberster digitally but now the automaker has taken the wrap off the car, which claims to be the fastest two-door sports cabriolet model from the carmaker. Slated to go on sale in India soon, the MG Cyberster electric performance car will be sold through MG Select, the automaker's dedicated premium retail network that also will be selling the MG M9 electric MPV. Reservations for the model start today.

MG Cyberster: Design

The MG Cyberster comes with a design inspired by the MG B Roadster sold during the 1960s. It sports an eye-catching design. It gets LED projector headlights with LED DRLs. Also, there is a chrome garnished MG brand logo. The front bumper features a black-finished lower grille with functional air vents to cool down the battery pack and the electrical components. At the side profile, the scissor doors come as a key USP of the MG Cyberster, while it gets 20-inch dual-tone big alloy wheels.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mg Cyberster (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG Cyberster
BatteryCapacity Icon77 kWh
₹ 60 - 70 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon64 kWh Range Icon350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg Windsor Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Windsor EV
BatteryCapacity Icon38 kWh Range Icon331 km
₹ 13.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Comet Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Comet EV
BatteryCapacity Icon17.3 kWh Range Icon230 km
₹ 7 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg M9 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG M9 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon90 kWH Range Icon580 km
₹ 70 - 80 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon59 kWh Range Icon556 km
₹ 18.90 Lakhs
Compare

Also Read : Here are all the latest updates from the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 

The MG Cyberster also features body-coloured ORVMs with integrated turn indicators. Besides that, the curvy and smooth profile enhances its aerodynamic efficiency. Moving to the rear, the MG Cyberster gets arrow-shaped LED taillights and an inverted U-shaped sleek light bar. Also, there is a black rear diffuser. The Cyberster will be available in four exterior paint options - English White, Cosmic Silver, Inca Yellow, and Dynamic Red.

MG Cyberster: Interior and features

MG Cyberster gets a fully digital triple-screen setup, which is the key USP inside the cabin. The triple-screen setup includes a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster and a screen connecting the dashboard and centre console, which has the AC controls. The Cyberster gets sports seats and a multi-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel with controls for the instrument cluster and audio system. There is a round dial on the steering wheel for launch control. The EV has paddle shifters for the regeneration modes.

Also Read : JSW MG Motor’s M9 electric MPV breaks cover at Auto Expo 2025 ahead of India launch, to offer nearly 500-km range 

Among other features, the MG Cyberster gets an electrically operational and foldable roof, six-way electrically-adjustable heated seats with memory function, and an eight-speaker Bose audio system. It is further equipped with a Level-2 ADAS suite of safety features.

MG Cyberster: Powertrain and specifications

The MG Cyberster comes packing a 77 kWh battery pack, available with a single and dual-motor setup. The single-motor version of the MG Cyberster churns out 335 bhp peak power and 475 Nm maximum torque. The RWD model is capable of running 507 kilometres on a single charge.

There is a dual-motor version of the Cyberster as well, with each motor fitted to one axle and channelling power to all four wheels. This model generates 496 bhp peak power and 725 Nm maximum torque. This variant is capable of running up to 443 kilometres on a full charge.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 17 Jan 2025, 16:35 PM IST
TAGS: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 MG Cyberster MG Cyberster electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.