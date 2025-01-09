Mercedes G Wagon goes electric. And it is now in India. Check specs and pricing

One of the most iconic SUV models in the world has landed in India, complete with battery power. Yes, the Mercedes G 580 with EQ technology landed on Indian shores on Thursday and the Edition One is priced at ₹3 crore (ex-showroom). The G Wagon has been enormously popular for being a robust vehicle with Mercedes-level luxury but it was not the most efficient of machines. And that is exactly what the Mercedes G 580 claims to be - every bit as robust, every bit as luxurious but now with zero tailpipe emissions.

Mercedes G Wagen Goes Electric

At the launch of Mercedes G 580, company officials highlighted that there has been a cult following for the G Wagon the world over and that the Indian market has been no different. And with the growing demand for luxury models with battery power, Mercedes has felt this is the perfect time to further expand its offerings which now ranges from the EQA on the one end of the price spectrum to models like EQS, EQS Maybach and the G 580.

The Mercedes G 580 EQ looks identical to the ICE-powered G-Wagen, a major departure from the brand's other EQ models. It also maintains the iconic lines of the model

The Mercedes G 580 comes in via the CBU or Completely Built Unit route and gets a 117 kWh battery pack for a claimed range of around 420 km per charge. Compared to some of its own siblings - like the EQS SUV 450 that was also launched on the same day, this may not seem like quite a lot. But then again, this is a mammoth SUV that is built more as a rugged machine for the drive than an opulent mover on conventional roads.

That said, the Mercedes G 580 still manages to incorporate several styling elements from its engine twin and luxurious bits that are common on other top-end Mercedes EVs. For instance, the G 580 maintains the boxy shape but now gets aerodynamic optimized wheels to enhance efficiency and performance. The rear design from the outside is tweaked a bit to improve the aesthetics of the SUV while ensuring optimal functionality. And being an off-road beast - yes, still, the G 580 is padded with several protective strips all around.

The Mercedes G 580 EQ has a water-wading capability of up to 850 mm and can climb with up to 70 per cent gradient

On the inside, the Mercedes G 580 gets a three-pointed steering design with controls mounted on it. There is that special Off-Road Cockpit which allows drivers to monitor and manage differential locks and LOW RANGE settings. The transparent bonnet function - essentially getting the feed from camera images to allow drivers to manage tricky or challenging terrains - has been carried forward while the SUV obviously gets the latest generation of Mercedes' own MBUX system. But what is unique is G-Roar! This is essentially refers to acoustics that creates artificial sound signatures within and on the outside to give the otherwise silent machine some very emphatic audible character.

But can the battery power truly do justice to the inherent strength of the G Wagon? Mecredes says more than ever.

Mercedes G 580: Key off-road specifications

The all-electric Mercedes G Wagon has a water-wading capability of up to 850 mm and claims to be stable even at a maximum inclined angle as steep as 35 degrees, equivalent to a 70 per cent gradient. It can further tame climbs on 45-degree inclines and has a 20.3-degree ramp angle, 30.7-degree rear angle and 32-degree approach angle. With a ground clearance of 250 mm, the G 580 continues to be one of the tallest SUVs around.

