Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today January 9, 2025: Hyundai Creta EV to add another feat for the SUV. Know more

Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today January 9, 2025:
Latest news on January 9, 2025: With the launch of the Creta EV, the SUV will have petrol, diesel and electric powertrain choices, while transmission options will include manual gearbox, CVT, DCT and automatic gearbox.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
09 Jan 2025, 10:33 AM IST
- With the launch of the Creta EV, this is the first time a Hyundai car will have such a wide range of powertrain choices.
09 Jan 2025, 09:06 AM IST
Car News News Live Updates: 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S unveiled with more power and features
- 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S is fitted with new turbochargers which has helped in boosting the power figures.
09 Jan 2025, 08:57 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: US blacklisting of CATL, world's largest EV battery maker, could impact Tesla
- United States designated CATL and other Chinese companies as linked to China's military.
09 Jan 2025, 08:42 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Road accident victims in India to receive cashless treatment: Nitin Gadkari
- The Indian government would bear the cost of treatment for road accident victims if the police is informed about the accident within 24 hours.
09 Jan 2025, 08:36 AM IST
Car News News Live Updates: Mahindra eyes bigger chunk of global car market pie; targets more markets with new models
- Mahindra plans to go global in a big manner with the Scorpio-based lifestyle pickup truck and electric SUVs like XEV 9e and BE 6.
09 Jan 2025, 08:29 AM IST
Car News News Live Updates: CES 2025: From AI assistants to holographic displays, carmakers showcase advanced in-car technology
- Hyundai Mobis unveiled a full-windshield holographic technology, while BMW spotlighted its new iDrive panoramic display at the CES 2025.
09 Jan 2025, 07:38 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, Jan 8: Hyundai cars got an update, Skoda Enyaq unveiled, BMW's mega plan for Bharat Mobility Expo 2025
- Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
First Published Date: 09 Jan 2025, 07:38 AM IST