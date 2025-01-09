HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Latest Car And Bike News Live Updates Today January 9, 2025: Hyundai Creta Ev To Add Another Feat For The Suv. Know More
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today January 9, 2025: Hyundai Creta EV to add another feat for the SUV. Know more

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 09 Jan 2025, 10:33 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
If automobiles catch your fancy and you are captivated by all things on wheels, you have come to the right place. You have come to HT Auto. Welcome to
...
Skoda Enyaq EV 2025
Latest news on January 9, 2025: With the launch of the Creta EV, the SUV will have petrol, diesel and electric powertrain choices, while transmission options will include manual gearbox, CVT, DCT and automatic gearbox.
Skoda Enyaq EV 2025
Latest news on January 9, 2025: With the launch of the Creta EV, the SUV will have petrol, diesel and electric powertrain choices, while transmission options will include manual gearbox, CVT, DCT and automatic gearbox.

The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT Auto

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
09 Jan 2025, 10:33 AM IST

Car News News Live Updates: Hyundai Creta EV to add another feat for the SUV. Know more

  • With the launch of the Creta EV, this is the first time a Hyundai car will have such a wide range of powertrain choices.
Read the full story here

09 Jan 2025, 09:06 AM IST

Car News News Live Updates: 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S unveiled with more power and features

  • 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S is fitted with new turbochargers which has helped in boosting the power figures.
Read the full story here

09 Jan 2025, 08:57 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: US blacklisting of CATL, world's largest EV battery maker, could impact Tesla

  • United States designated CATL and other Chinese companies as linked to China's military.
Read the full story here

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon59 kWh Range Icon556 km
₹18.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar Roxx (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar ROXX
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹12.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹8 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹10.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV700
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹13.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
Engine Icon2755 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹33.43 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
09 Jan 2025, 08:42 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Road accident victims in India to receive cashless treatment: Nitin Gadkari

  • The Indian government would bear the cost of treatment for road accident victims if the police is informed about the accident within 24 hours.
Read the full story here

09 Jan 2025, 08:36 AM IST

Car News News Live Updates: Mahindra eyes bigger chunk of global car market pie; targets more markets with new models

  • Mahindra plans to go global in a big manner with the Scorpio-based lifestyle pickup truck and electric SUVs like XEV 9e and BE 6.
Read the full story here

09 Jan 2025, 08:29 AM IST

Car News News Live Updates: CES 2025: From AI assistants to holographic displays, carmakers showcase advanced in-car technology

  • Hyundai Mobis unveiled a full-windshield holographic technology, while BMW spotlighted its new iDrive panoramic display at the CES 2025.
Read the full story here

09 Jan 2025, 07:38 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, Jan 8: Hyundai cars got an update, Skoda Enyaq unveiled, BMW's mega plan for Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Read the full story here

First Published Date: 09 Jan 2025, 07:38 AM IST

Similar Stories

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.