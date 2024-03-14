Mahindra's upcoming electric car XUV.e9 spotted testing ahead of launch

As Tata Motors' dominance in the electric vehicle segment continues to grow, Mahindra and Mahindra is gearing up to take its EV offensive in India to the next level with five upcoming electric cars planned for launch over the next few years. One of the most anticipated upcoming Mahindra EV is the XUV.e9 electric vehicle which has been spotted once again ahead of its possible launch by next year. The XUV.e9 test mule, wrapped in blue camouflage, has already been showcased in a concept form. The carmaker has recently trademarked four names for its upcoming electric vehicles for India.

The recent spy shot of the XUV.e9 was shared widely across social media. Donning the usual electric blue camouflage, the electric vehicle was spotted recently on Indian roads. The test mule was seen with its bonnet opened. However, it did not have any frunk unlike some of the other electric cars. It is likely that Mahindra will add the additional space for luggage under the bonnet when the model is closer to its production.

The XUV.e9 EV, which is the coupe version of Mahindra's yet another upcoming XUV.e8 electric SUV, has earlier been spotted on Indian roads. The EV is based on the XUV700 SUV, one of the flagship models from the carmaker, and is underpinned by the carmaker's new INGLO platform. Though the spy shots did not give away too many details, it confirms the EV's massive road presence and large wheel arches on the sides. Earlier spy shots confirm that it will come with LED headlight, DRL units and connected LED taillight.

The spy shot could barely offer a sneak peek into the cabin of the upcoming Mahindra electric car. However, the interior of the XUV.e8 electric SUV and the XUV.e9 coupe are not likely to be too different from each other. The biggest highlight of the cabin of this EV is expected to be an array of digital screens on the dashboard. A recent video shared on social media showed that the EV may get three separate screens connected together.

Mahindra has not revealed much details about the XUV.e9 electric car yet. According to reports, the EV could come equipped with two choices of battery size as well single motor and dual motor technology. It is expected to offer more than 450 kms of range in a single charge.

