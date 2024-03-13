Skoda teases its smallest, most affordable EV. Will it come to India?

Skoda Auto is all set to take covers off its upcoming electric vehicle on Friday (March 15) during its annual press conference. Ahead of the unveiling, the Czech auto giant has teased a glimpse of the upcoming EV through a short video. The electric car will be Skoda's smallest and most affordable yet in the EV segment so far. While it is meant for the global markets, it could also head to India later where Skoda plans to launch its other model Enyaq EV later this year.

Skoda had said that its new electric vehicle will cost around 25,000 euro (roughly converted to less than ₹23 lakh). The pricing,Skoda had said, is ‘to make electric mobility affordable’. The new electric car will join Enyaq in Skoda's global EV lineup. As of now, Skoda only offers the Enyaq in different body shapes and trims.

Skoda has not shared much detail about the upcoming EV. The teaser video reveals very little besides its hatchback-like styling and a front face slim LED headlight and DRL units with an illuminated Skoda logo. However, according to reports, the electric car is likely to be based on the Volkswagen Group's MEB Entry platform.

The electric car is likely to be offered with two choices of battery packs. Skoda may equip the EV with a 38kWh unit and a 56kWh unit. The maximum range the EV is expected to offer is 450 kms in a single charge. In global markets, the EV is expected to take on the likes of Volkswagen ID.2 electric hatchback.

The new Skoda EV is likely to be introduced in global markets first. However, it cannot be ruled out for India launch. The carmaker recently said that it plans to enter the mass market electric car segment in India soon. Martin Jahn, member of Skoda's management board, had said, “We are looking at everything we want to bring volume electric car to India. How and when we are going to do it, we do not know yet. We are looking at the options that would be the best for India. But we of course want to participate in the growth of the electric (vehicle) market in India."

Skoda is currently testing the Enyaq EV for launch in India, which is expected to take place later this year. The electric SUV, showcased earlier this year during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, will be launched in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) initially. The Enyaq EV is offered in multiple variants across the world. In India, Skoda is expected to drive in the Enyaq 80 variant. It comes equipped with a single electric motor mounted on the rear axle that can produce a max power output of 282 bhp and 310 Nm. According to Skoda, it can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 6.7 seconds. The battery pack is an 82 kWh unit that offers range of more than 500 kms on a single charge. It also takes just 28 minutes to charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent using fast chargers.

