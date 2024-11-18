Mahindra XUV3XO not enough? Here are 5 alternatives to choose from
Launched in April this year, the Mahindra XUV3XO is a significantly updated iteration of the XUV300, which it replaced. Initially priced at ₹7.49 lakh (ex-showroom), Mahindra has increased prices across multiple variants by up to ₹30,000. The price hike comes when other manufacturers are offering steep discounts to ramp up sales and clear inventory.
Despite the uptick in price, the XUV3XO continues to power Mahindra's strong sales. The SUV has further added to its attractiveness as it has successfully garnered a five-star crash test safety rating by Bharat NCAP while emphasising its focus on safety. If you are considering the Mahindra XUV3XO but are looking for some alternatives, here are five sub-compact SUVs that give it a real run for its money:
Tata Nexon
The 2023 Tata Nexon is priced between ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹14.69 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, with several transmission options. The SUV features six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill assist, and a 360-degree camera. The Nexon also includes a 10.25-inch floating infotainment display on top of the dashboard, as well as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The climate controls are situated in a touchscreen panel below the AC vents, and the centre console also includes a wireless charging port for smartphones.
Hyundai Venue
The Hyundai Venue, priced between ₹7.9 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹13.5 lakh (ex-showroom), comes with three engine options, and the most recent edition of the compact SUV has 30 safety features. The Venue is available with two petrol engines, with the turbocharged 1.0-litre model having the option of a dual-clutch or manual transmission. The centre console features an 8.0-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment screen, while the driver's instrument cluster is a TFT digital display. The Venue includes powered seating for the driver, two-step reclining rear seats, a wireless charger, paddle shifters, and a cabin air purifier. Hyundai has also equipped the car with six airbags, ABS, a stability management system, and ADAS.
Kia Sonet
The Kia Sonet is priced between ₹7.9 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹15.7 lakh (ex-showroom), and it accounts for the majority of the South Korean automaker's sales in the country. The Sonet comes with three engine options: 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel. It has six airbags and standard safety features such as electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, and hill hold assist. Kia updated the Sonet in 2024 with the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), which includes lane-keeping assistance and front collision warning. The cockpit includes two 10.25-inch infotainment and instrument displays, ambient LED lighting, and a Bose seven-speaker system.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki's most popular small SUV, the Brezza is priced between ₹8.34 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹14.14 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in both petrol as well as CNG variants, the Brezza packs in a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 102 bhp and 137 Nm of torque, which comes mated to either a five-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter. The 1.5-litre CNG engine churns 87 bhp and 122 Nm of torque and comes only with a manual. The safety features on the Brzee include six airbags, ESP, 360-degree camera, auto-dimming IRVM, and cruise control. It also gets an electric sunroof, nine-inch touchscreen display, driver's HUD, wireless charging, ambient lighting, auto climate settings, and the cooled glove box.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx, priced between ₹7.51 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹13.04 lakh (ex-showroom), is part of the Indian automaker's sub compact SUV lineup. The Fronx gets powered by either a 1.2-litre normally aspirated petrol engine or a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine which was seen in the Baleno RS. The vehicle's transmission options include a five-speed manual, a five-speed automated manual, and a six-speed torque converter automatic. The Fronx sports side and curtain airbags, hill hold assist, a 360-degree camera, and an ESP as safety features.
