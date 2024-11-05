Mahindra's first born EVs, XEV 9e and BE 6e to debut soon: Here’s what to expect

Homegrown carmaker, Mahindra and Mahindra is all set to expand its electric vehicle lineup with two new products, one each under the XEV and BE brand, in the form of XEV 9e and the BE 6e. The company currently retails the Mahindra XUV 400 as the only EV model in its portfolio.

While the XUV 400 is a derivative of the then Mahindra XUV 300, the upcoming Mahindra XEV 9e and the BE 6e will be the first of the company’s born EV models. This means that both the models will underpin the company’s electric-origin INGLO architecture. While the Mahindra XEV 9e and the BE 6e will make their global debut on November 26, here’s a quick look as to what to expect from each of the electric vehicles.

Mahindra XEV 9e

The Mahindra XEV 9e, which was originally known as the Mahindra XUV.e9 has been spotted being tested multiple times. The test mules have confirmed the vertically-oriented LED headlight and DRL design which was also seen in previous test units. The coupe SUV design feature is accentuated by its sloping roofline with its C-pillar flowing into the boot lid.

Additionally, the spy shots have also confirmed that the Mahindra XEV 9e will feature a three screen setup in the cabin. The EV will have a separate screen for the passenger at the front. The infotainment unit, almost similar in size, is expected to house most of the feature controls.

The driver display behind the steering wheel is also expected to be larger than the ones seen in the current Mahindra cars. The carmaker is expected to use its AdrenoX connect technology already seen inside flagship models like XUV700 among others.

The Mahindra XEV 9e will underpin the automaker's new INGLO platform specifically developed for its upcoming electric vehicles. This platform offers a flat battery pack in the floorboard and supports batteries with size ranging between 60 kWh and 80 kWh. The XEV 9e is expected to get a bigger battery with fast charging capable of up to 175 kW. Its range is expected to be around 500 kms on a single charge.

Mahindra BE 6e

The Mahindra BE 6e, which will be the first model under the BE brand will be a Sports Electric Vehicle (SEV). While not much has been revealed about the upcoming EV, several spy shots have confirmed that the overall silhouette of the BE 6e will remain similar to the concept model BE 05 which was showcased in 2022.

However, there will be some key differences between the production model and the concept model. The production model features smaller alloy wheels paired with thicker sidewall tyres, tailored to accommodate Indian road conditions. Additionally, it includes functional outside rearview mirrors and wipers, which were absent in the original concept.

In terms of specs, not much is known, but the product will underpin the INGLO platform. This means it will feature battery size between 60 kWh and 80 kWh. It is expected that the Mahindra BE 6e will feature the smaller battery pack to have a competitive pricing and it can come with a claimed range of 430 kms to 500 kms on a single charge.

The Mahindra BE 6e will be similarly sized to a compact SUV which usually measures around 4.3 metres in length. The BE 6e will be a key competitor to the Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and the recently unveiled Maruti Suzuki e Vitara along with the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV.

