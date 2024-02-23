HT Auto
Mahindra XUV.e8 to BE.05: 4 Mahindra EVs to launch before October 2026

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Feb 2024, 12:58 PM
  • Mahindra is working on five new electric SUVs. Out of which four will launch before October 2026.
Mahindra XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07, BE.09 EV concepts promise to introduce an exciting electric SUV lineup to the carmaker's portfolio in the coming years.
Mahindra XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07, BE.09 EV concepts promise to introduce an exciting electric SUV lineup to the carmaker's portfolio in the coming years.

Mahindra recently announced that they have signed a supply agreement with Volkswagen. The upcoming electric SUVs will be based on the INGLO platform and they will be underpinned by components supplied from Volkswagen's MEB platform and unified cells. Both companies will also be collaborating for future potential opportunities.

Last year, Mahindra showcased five concept SUVs that were powered by electric energy. All five of them are supposed to enter production sooner or later. However, we do know the launch timeline of the four upcoming electric SUVs.

Mahindra XUV.e8

The first electric SUV to be launched in the Indian market will be the XUV.e8. It is essentially an electric version of the XUV700 which is already on sale in the Indian market. It will get a redesigned front fascia so that it is easier to distinguish from its ICE-powered counterpart.

In terms of dimensions, the XUV.e8 measures 4,740 mm in length, 1,900 mm in width and has a height of 1,760 mm. The wheelbase will be 2,762 mm. Mahindra has already confirmed that an all-wheel drive powertrain of the XUV.e8 will be on offer. The XUV.e8 will be the first vehicle to launch in December 2024.

Mahindra XUV.e9

The XUV.e9 is the coupe version of the XUV.e8. The electric coupe SUV has already been spotted testing on our Indian roads. It is expected that there will also be an ICE-power counterpart that will go on sale in the future.

The XUV.e9 will measure 4,790 mm in length, 1,905 mm in width and 1,690 mm in height. The wheelbase stands at 2,775 mm. Mahindra says that the XUV.e9 will come with intelligent interiors and a panoramic sunroof. The coupe SUV will launch in April 2025.

Mahindra BE.05

Another electric SUV that has been spotted on test is the BE.05. Mahindra says that BE.05 is a Sports Electric Vehicle. The design of the vehicle is radically different from what we have seen in the Indian market. It has a length of 4,370 mm, a height of 1,900 mm and 1,635 mm of height. The wheelbase is 2,775 mm. Mahindra says that the BE.05 will launch in October 2025.

Also Read : Watch: Mahindra Thar 5-door gets stuck in mud

Mahindra BE.07

The BE.07 is supposed to be a rugged family SUV. It will be one of the flagship models from the manufacturer. The BE.07 will launch in October 2026. The length will stand at 4,565 mm, it will be 1,900 mm wide and 1,660 mm tall. The wheelbase will be 2,775 mm.

Bonus: Mahindra BE.09

Mahindra is also working on a coupe version of the BE.07. It will be called BE.09. As of now, there is no launch date for the BE.09 but Mahindra says that it will be a grand tourer with space for four passengers.

First Published Date: 23 Feb 2024, 11:37 AM IST
TAGS: Mahindra XUV700 Mahindra Mahiindra and Mahindra XUV700 XUV.e8 XUV.e9 BE.05 BE.07 BE.09 EV electric vehicles

