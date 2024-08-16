HT Auto
Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV launched in India: Key practical features

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 16 Aug 2024, 11:57 AM
Mahindra Thar Roxx
Mahindra Thar Roxx
Mahindra Thar Roxx comes as a five-door iteration of the Thar, promising more space and comfort for occupants and a stronger road presence.

Mahindra Thar Roxx remained the most discussed topic in the Indian automotive community over the last few months. The Thar five-door SUV has finally been launched in India at an introductory starting price of 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This comes as a five-door larger version of the Mahindra Thar, which is one of the most selling true-blue offroaders in India.

Also Read : Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra Thar: What exactly has changed

The Mahindra Thar Roxx comes with a design that is similar in line with the Thar three-door, but there is significant distinctiveness as well. The SUV is posed as a lifestyle off-roader and five-door, second-row seats with better space for occupants and luggage ensure more practicality. The Mahindra Thar Roxx's cabin comes loaded with a plethora of features that enhance the practicality of the car.

Also Read : Mahindra Thar Roxx launch: All highlights from event

Here are the key features of the Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV.

1 Mahindra Thar Roxx: Harman Kardon sound system

Mahindra Thar Roxx comes equipped with a Harman Kardon sound system that comprises nine high-performance speakers, a 12-channel dedicated 560-watt amplifier, and a nine-band equaliser. The audio system allows the user to choose his or her preferred settings from pre-set options. This feature enhances the premium quotient of the SUV.

2 Mahindra Thar Roxx: Powered and ventilated front seats

Mahindra Thar Roxx comes with ventilated front seats, while the driver seat comes with a six-way power adjustment feature. The leatherette seats ensure cooling for the front occupants offering a comfortable journey experience, regardless of the temperature outside the cabin. However, the Mahindra Thar Roxx's top-spec AX7L trim only gets these features, not the lower variants.

3 Mahindra Thar Roxx: Armrest

Another practical feature inside the cabin of the Mahindra Thar Roxx is the armrest. The five-door SUV gets sliding armrests for the front occupants as standard fitment. Also, it has a rear seat armrest with a cup holder, which is available in all the variants except the base model MX1. The armrest ensures a comfortable journey experience for the driver and other occupants on long journeys.

4 Mahindra Thar Roxx: Automatic climate control

Automatic climate control is increasingly becoming popular in a major number of modern cars, even in the mass-market segment. The Mahindra Thar Roxx too comes loaded with this feature. However, the feature is not available in all the variants. Only the AX3L, AX5L and AX7L variants come equipped with this feature.

5 Mahindra Thar Roxx: Electrically adjustable ORVM

Mahindra Thar Roxx comes with electrically adjustable ORVMs. Also, the SUV gets a power folding ORVM feature in higher variants. This is a practical feature that ensures the driver doesn't need to roll down the window to adjust the ORVM. This is particular very useful during rain or bad weather conditions.

First Published Date: 16 Aug 2024, 11:57 AM IST

