Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV launched in India: Key practical features

Mahindra Thar Roxx remained the most discussed topic in the Indian automotive community over the last few months. The Thar five-door SUV has finally been launched in India at an introductory starting price of ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This comes as a five-door larger version of the Mahindra Thar, which is one of the most selling true-blue offroaders in India.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx comes with a design that is similar in line with the Thar three-door, but there is significant distinctiveness as well. The SUV is posed as a lifestyle off-roader and five-door, second-row seats with better space for occupants and luggage ensure more practicality. The Mahindra Thar Roxx's cabin comes loaded with a plethora of features that enhance the practicality of the car.

Here are the key features of the Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV.