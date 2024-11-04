Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6e electric SUVs to debut on November 26. Check out teaser

Mahindra is all set for its biggest push in India's electric vehicle (EV) segment and has confirmed it will introduce two electric brands in the country - XEV and BE - at an event in Chennai on November 26. Mahindra will also usher in two all-electric SUV offerings, one each under the XEV and BE brand, in the form of XEV 9e and the BE 6e.

While Mahindra XUV400 was the company's first dabble into the EV market in the country, this is for the first time that the company will make a very serious foray and the models under both XEV and BE brands will be electric-origin INGLO architecture.

Elaborate details about the Mahindra XEV 9e and the BE 6e are not yet known because Mahindra has been keeping specifics under wraps. But the vehicles have been spotted under camouflage multiple times, out and about on test runs.

For now, Mahindra claims that its XEV 9ewill offer a luxurious driving experience, complete with cutting-edge looks from the outside and a feature-loaded cabin within. As for the Mahindra BE 6e, the company states that it will be primarily positioned as a sporty drive option.

