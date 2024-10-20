Mahindra BE.05 spotted yet again ahead of launch. Check details

Indian vehicle maker, Mahindra and Mahindra is gearing up to launch a slew of electric vehicles in the coming years. The company intends to introduce its EVs under two nameplates - the XUV and B.E monikers. The Mahindra XUV e.8 will be the first EV to be introduced under the plan. Meanwhile, the first electric vehicle under the B.E. nameplate will be the BE.05 Mahindra terms the BE.05 it a Sports Electric Vehicle (SEV) and it is going to launch in October 2025. The electric SEV was recently spotted on Indian roads wearing camouflage.

Expected to be launched in October 2025, the Mahindra BE.05 will be the first electric vehicle from the company under the BE moniker. The Mahindra BE.

The overall design of the production spec Mahindra BE.05 seems to be quite similar to the concept version shown a few years ago. However, the production model has few differences. It seems to have smaller alloy wheels shod with thicker sidewall tires for better compatibility with Indian road conditions. Additionally, the spy shots reveal proper outside rearview mirrors and wipers, which were missing from the concept version.

Mahindra BE.05 will be underpinned by the INGLO platform. The same platform will also be used for other electric vehicles that Mahindra will be making. The Mahindra BE.05 electric coupe SUV will measure 4,370 mm in length and 1,900 mm in width and will have a height of 1,635 mm. The wheelbase will stand at 2,775 mm.

Mahindra INGLO platform

Mahindra’s INGLO is a scalable platform that can underpin a vehicle that is between 4.3 metres and 5 metres. The company has positioned the wheels on the corners while the floorboard consists of the battery pack. The floor will be flat which means the three occupants on the rear bench should be able to travel comfortably.

The platform itself can house battery packs of capacity between 60 kWh and 80 kWh. The battery pack is compatible with Blade batteries as well as Prismatic battery packs. These batteries can charge up to speeds of 175 kW so 0-80 per cent battery can be charged in under 30 minutes.

