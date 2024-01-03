What makes Mahindra Scorpio N special?

Mahindra Scorpio N has become very popular in the Indian market.
It is a proper SUV with body-on-frame chassis and a 4x4 system.
It can seat 5 comfortably and there is a third-row seat with two seats for emergency purpose
It is the only proper SUV that gets a RWD powertrain apart from the Thar.
Mahindra offers petrol as well as diesel engine. Both are available with automatic transmissions as well.
Braking duties are done by disc brakes at both ends and there is also ABS with EBD, Brake Assist, Traction control, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control and Stability Control
Mahindra Scorpio N also received a 5-star crash test rating in Global NCAP crash test.
The 4x4 system comes with a low-range transfer case and an auto-locking mechanical differential at the rear and Brake Traction Control.
The prices of the Mahindra Scorpio N starts at ₹13.26 lakh ex-showroom