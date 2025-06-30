Looking to buy the Tata Harrier EV? Here's what each of the variants has to offer

The Tata Harrier EV was launched recently as the brand's flagship electric vehicle offering for the Indian market. The electric SUV underpins the carmaker's latest Acti.ev plus architecture. The model is currently available in rear-wheel-drive (RWD) versions, while the all-wheel-drive (AWD) variant sits at the top of the range.

Prices start from ₹ 21.49 lakh and go up to ₹ 28.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The Harrier EV is offered in five broad variants: Adventure, Adventure S, Fearless Plus, Empowered and Empowered AWD.

Tata Harrier EV: Adventure

The entry-level Adventure variant is powered by a 65 kWh battery pack paired with a single motor rear-wheel-drive (RWD) layout. It delivers 230 bhp and 315 Nm of torque, with a claimed MIDC range of up to 450-480 km. Priced at ₹21.49 lakh, this trim covers essential features like projector LED headlamps, connected LED tail lights, 18-inch alloys, dual 10.25-inch screens, electrically adjustable front seats, cruise control, and six airbags.

It also gets drive modes (Eco, City, Sport) and terrain modes (Normal, Wet, Rough), as well as paddle shifters for regenerative braking.

Tata Harrier EV: Adventure S

Like the base trim, the Adventure S also uses the 65 kWh battery and a single-motor RWD setup with similar output and range figures. For ₹50,000 more, at ₹21.99 lakh, it adds some useful convenience and safety features. These include automatic LED headlamps, a voice-enabled panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, driver drowsiness detection, rain-sensing wipers and an automatic defogger. The core design and cabin layout remain the same as the Adventure variant.

Tata Harrier EV: Fearless Plus

The Fearless Plus comes with two different powertrain setups. The lesser model comes equipped with 65 kWh battery and the RWD setup and is priced at ₹23.99 lakh. The more expensive variant comes with a 75 kWh battery and a RWD system and is priced at ₹24.99 lakh. The 75 kWh pack delivers an extended MIDC range of up to 600+ km. This variant upgrades the design with 19-inch aero alloy wheels, sequential LED DRLs, and cornering fog lamps.

Inside, it adds ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, a cooled storage armrest, dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, a 10-speaker JBL sound system, and 7 airbags (including a knee airbag). It also features a 360-degree camera and front parking sensors.

Tata Harrier EV: Empowered

Priced at ₹27.49 lakh, the Empowered variant comes exclusively with the 75 kWh battery pack and RWD single-motor configuration, delivering the same 230 bhp and higher range of up to 620 km. Over the Fearless Plus, it brings major tech upgrades like a 14.5-inch QLED infotainment screen, Dolby Atmos surround sound, gesture-activated powered tailgate, digital key, and memory ORVMs with Tata logo projection.

The co-driver seat gets a “Boss mode" function, and the variant includes Level-2 ADAS with features like auto park assist, blind spot monitor, transparent bonnet view, and digital IRVM with dashcam functions.

Tata Harrier EV: Empowered AWD

At the top of the range sits the Empowered AWD variant, priced at ₹28.99 lakh. It retains the 75 kWh battery but swaps in a dual-motor setup for all-wheel-drive capability, delivering 313 bhp and 504 Nm of torque. It’s also the quickest Harrier EV, with 0–100 km/h claimed in just 6.3 seconds.

The AWD system brings six terrain modes including Snow/Grass, Mud-ruts, Sand, Rock Crawl, and Custom. All features from the Empowered trim are included, making this the most comprehensive and performance-oriented Harrier EV variant.

