In Pics: Tata Harrier EV debuts in four colours and a Stealth edition. Check it out

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Jun 2025, 13:17 PM
  • The new Tata Harrier EV looks just like its ICE counterpart but gets new colour options and a Stealth edition.

Tata Harrier EV
1/6
The Tata Harrier EV has been launched in India in a set of four different colours including Nainital Nocturne, Pure Grey, Pristine White and Empowered Oxide. Apart from these shades the electric SUV will also be offered in a completely blacked-out stealth edition.
Tata Harrier EV
Tata Harrier EV
2/6
At the front of the Harrier EV SUV, the first thing you notice is the closed off grille along with the newly styled bumper that houses the radar sensor for ADAS. The car can even move forward out of a parking spot without a driver in its 'Summon mode'.
Tata Harrier EV
Tata Harrier EV
3/6
The rear of the SUV is just as bulky as before too. The tail lamps get connected DRLs along with a signature illumination pattern. The rear tailgate operates electronically and can be opened by a leg gesture, swinging your foot under the bumper.
Tata Harrier EV
Tata Harrier EV
4/6
The interior of the Harrier EV is built with a host of collaborations. A 14.5-inch Harmann powered Samsung Neo QLED display sits right at the centre of the dashboard. This unit is connected to 10 JBL Black speakers capable of delivering Dolby Atmos audio.
Tata Harrier EV
Tata Harrier EV
5/6
Looking lower at the central console, there is an electric shift lever, an electronic parking brake with auto hold and a know type terrain mode selector. This selector allows switching between six different modes including normal, sand, mud ruts, snow/grass, rock crawl and custom.
Tata Harrier EV
Tata Harrier EV
6/6
The Tata Harrier EV is postiioned to be a capable off-roaded coming in with a buch of off-road assist features like Quad-Wheel Drive and transparent mode which shows an underbody feed of the car on the infotainment screen. It gets 504 Nm of torque on the QWD variant helping it overcome steep inclines. The SUV also hosts V2V and V2L tech for the outdoor camping enthusiasts.
Tata Harrier EV
First Published Date: 04 Jun 2025, 13:17 PM IST
TAGS: tata harrier ev harrier ev tata

