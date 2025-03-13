Tata Harrier EV vs Tata Harrier: Upgrades that make the EV counterpart premium

The Tata Harrier EV is all set to go on sale soon. The Harrier EV was first showcased in its production form during the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Auto Expo, while later during the company’s EV Day, the EV was shown to the media and dealer principals in action. Upon launch, the Tata Harrier EV will be one of the 10 electric cars from Tata Motors that the auto company plans to put on sale by the end of 2025.

While the Tata Harrier EV looks very similar to the internal combustion engine, there are several differences between the two models. Tata has not revealed all of the details about the Harrier EV, however here are few of them that make the EV different from the ICE model.

Tata Harrier EV vs Tata Harrier: AWD vs FWD

The Tata Harrier has always been criticised for being a FWD SUV, however, with the Harrier EV, Tata Motors aims to change that. The Tata Harrier EV will be the first electric vehicle from the carmaker to feature an AWD setup and it will also be the first modern Tata product to have the AWD setup.

Tata Motors terms its AWD setup as QWD (Quad Wheel Drive). While it is not yet clear whether Tata Motors will integrate four motors (one on each of the wheels) or two motors (one motor on each of the axles), the company has confirmed that the Harrier EV will have an AWD setup.

Tata Harrier EV vs Tata Harrier: More power and better hardware

Besides the AWD setup, Tata has also confirmed that the Tata Harrier EV will produce almost 520 Nm of torque while in terms of hardware it will getmulti-link rear suspension. To put this in perspective, the Tata Harrier with its diesel engine produces 350 Nm of torque and gets a torsion beam setup at the rear. While the extra torque will mean that the Harrier EV will have better acceleration than the diesel counterpart, the multi-link suspension will ensure that the ride quality of the SUV is improved over the ICE model.

Tata Harrier EV vs Tata Harrier: Enhanced features list

The Tata Harrier EV will be the flagship electric vehicle offering from the Indian carmaker, and it is expected to be filled to the brim with the company’s latest technologies. While much has not been revealed, the Tata Harrier EV has been confirmed to get something called the ‘Summon Mode’. What it does is that it allows the vehicle to back track its movement to a certain distance remotely. Now unlike many other similar features, the ‘Summon Mode’ will allow the Harrier EV to backtrack its movement even on twisty roads.

In addition to this, the Harrier EV will continue to get a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, and ventilated front seats. Additional premium features like dual-zone climate control and a powered tailgate.

