Launch date of Simple Dot One affordable electric scooter announced

Simple Energy on Monday announced that it will launch its Simple Dot One electric scooter in the Indian market on December 15. This is also when the pre-bookings for the model will be thrown open. The Simple Dot One is positioned as a sub-variant within the company's line of electric two-wheelers, following the recent introduction of the Simple One.

Underlining the need to make electric scooters more accessible to a larger set of audience by making these more affordable, the Simple Dot One is being touted as a more budget-friendly version of the Simple One model. And although the official pricing will only be known next month, it is important to note here that the Simple One model carries a starting price tag of ₹1.45 lakh (before taxes and incentives).

The Simple Dot One will share its platform with Simple One and will get a fixed 3.7 kWh battery. The company claims the model has a certified range of 151 kilometers and that it gets ‘specially-crafted’ tyres that enhances its on-road range. Further, the model will get 30 litres of under-seat storage area, touchscreen instrument cluster, support for app connectivity, among other highlights.

Deliveries for the Simple Dot One model will start from January of 2024 onwards.

