Home Auto Electric Vehicles Komaki Dt 3000, Ly E Scooters Launched In India With 220 Km Range, Anti Skid

Komaki DT 3000, LY e-scooters launched in India with 220 km range, anti skid 

Komaki DT 3000, LY electric scooters are the latest offerings by the electric vehicle manufacturer in India.  
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 24 May 2022, 05:54 PM
The Komaki DT 3000 is the higher-spec model powered by a robust 3000 Watt BLDC motor.

Komaki on Tuesday announced the launch of two electric scooters in the Indian market. The Komaki LY has been introduced in three colour schemes namely garnet red, jet black and metal grey at the ex-showroom price 88,000 onwards. The Komaki DT 3000 is the higher-spec model powered by a robust 3000 Watt BLDC motor and priced at 1,22,500 (ex-showroom) onwards.

The Komaki DT 3000 gets its name from its 3000 Watt BLDC motor. This motor in return is juiced up from a lithium battery of 62V52AH. The company brags that this is ‘far ahead of the market expectations’. The motor propels the scooter to a top speed of 80 km/hr, and helps the scooter to achieve a full cycle (claimed) charge of 180-220 km. It is available for purchase in four different colour choices namely metal grey, translucent blue, jet black and bright red.

“After receiving overwhelming response from the Indian customers, showing trust in our green and sustainable mobility solutions, we are inspired to be back with two new EVs, to shine the Indian road again. This time the riders will take pride in riding two unmatched vehicles in the segment – DT 3000 with its unique battery and LY with anti-skid functions," Gunjan Malhotra, Director, Komaki Electric Division.

(Also Read: Komaki Ranger electric cruiser launched with over 200 km range: Key facts here)

The Komaki LY comes out as the first electric scooter in India to get anti-skid functionality. While the company doesn't elaborate on the new function it says that this ‘ensures safe and balanced drive’. The Komaki LY has a single-charge range of 90 km. Both the new scooters come out with some catchy features such as a self-diagnosis instrument, disc brake, mobile charging point, noise-free functioning, reverse assist, remote lock, telescopic shocker, cruise control, and Bluetooth speakers.

Earlier in January this year, Komaki introduced the Ranger cruiser, and Venice, a classic scooter. “Our new-age electric vehicles are widely acknowledged in the market for their high quality, high performance, excellent strength, sporty looks, low maintenance, and long service life. Besides, with a dozen of cutting-edge features and affordable pricing, Komaki offers excellent value for money to the customers," added Malhotra.

First Published Date: 24 May 2022, 05:24 PM IST
