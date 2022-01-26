Tork Kratos electric bike launched in India at ₹1.02 lakh: Key things to note

The Tork Kratos electric motorcycle comes with fast charger that takes only one hour to fully charge the bike.Kratos EV by Tork comes based on the previous T6X electric bike.

Tork Motors on Wednesday announced the launch of the new Kratos electric bike in India. The new battery-powered motorcycle has been priced at ₹1.02 lakh. (Effective ex-showroom, Delhi/including subsidy) The bike has been introduced in two versions - Kratos and Kratos R.

The company has also opened the order books for both the version starting today, while the deliveries are set to take place by April this year. Interested customers can get the motorcycle booked by paying just ₹999 on the company's official website where the bookings are open currently.

The new Tork Kratos EV will be made available PAN India in a phased manner. In the initial phase it will be launched in major Indian cities such as Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Delhi. While the second phase will take the motorcycle to more cities.

The motorcycle gets an IP67-rated 4 Kwh lithium-ion battery pack with system voltage of 48V. It has an IDC range of 180 km while the real world range stands at 120 km. It has been rated to achieve a top speed of 100 kmph. It gets an Axial Flux type electric motor with a max power of 7.5 Kw and a peak torque output of 28 Nm. The initial 0-40 kmph of acceleration is achieved in 4 seconds, claims the company. The higher-spec Kratos R gets a more powerful motor which delivers 9.0 Kw/38 Nm and also has a higher top speed of 105 kmph, when compared to the standard model.

Fast charging is only made available in the Kratos R motorcycle along with some other additional connectivity features such as Geofencing, Find my vehicle feature, Motorwalk assist, Crash alert, Vacation mode, Track mode analysis as well as Smart charge analysis.

While the standard model is only available in a single white colour option, the higher-spec model comes in a range of choices such as White, Blue, Red and Black.

