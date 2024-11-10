Jaguar to launch its first electric vehicle by 2026, eyes luxury EV market

The Tata-owned luxury carmaker, Jaguar is now entering a period of great transformation with a strong bias towards a fully electrified lineup. The first of the three EV models in the plan is currently under test, and is expected to make it to retail by the summer of 2026 only.

Jaguar has announced that its first electric vehicle will be launched by 2026. With this, the company intends to tranform into a luxury electric vehic

Jaguar is also scheduled to present a, in development, four-door electric sedan concept in the USA in December 2024 as a part of an initiative to give customers and enthusiasts a first-hand look at the brand's all-electric future.

It is anticipated to be one of the competitors for Audi eTron sedan and Porsche Taycan, and the electric sedan from Jaguar will probably be the start of a new series of electric models to be produced under the brand's roof. Bidding to capture its share in this newly emerging market, it's going to be built on the Jaguar Electrified Platform while two SUVs are in the pipeline, although their launch dates have not been confirmed yet.

Jaguar’s repositioning as a Luxury EV brand

Interestingly, the I-Pace and E-Pace are next month its last pair of models that are going to be discontinued. Earlier the brand had also discontinued other key models in its portfolio, including the F-Type, XE, and XF. This leaves the F-Pace as the Jaguar's last remaining model, but even that one will end by early 2025. But there is a big gap in the pipe line- Jaguar's new electric cars won't arrive until mid 2026. This means Jaguar will have no new model on the road in nearly two years-time -- and that will not help a lot in keeping the brand alive amid an ever-changing world of automotive.

Jaguar has stated that its electric reinvention is a part of a much bigger plan to move the brand upmarket, competing with luxuries like Bentley. The electric lineup to be introduced by Jaguar will be sharply divergent from the commercial, consumer-driven approach most mainstream EVs enjoy in pursuit of mass affordability.

Instead, the new Jaguars will come with pricier, feature-rich, and performance-oriented designs. With this step into a luxury EV portfolio, Jaguar embarks on an utterly ambitious shift. Its timing will not be easy. Demand for electric vehicles has softened in several markets, and the US market, particularly, is uncertain. This adds a new layer of risk to the strategy for Jaguar, particularly as it moves away from more accessible models.

Jaguar’s road ahead

Jaguar has a long road to navigate with the phase-out of its existing models and the near two-year wait for its first new electric vehicle. Critical to building excitement and interest in December is unveiling, and Jaguar also has to deal with market dynamics and shifts in consumer preference. A repositioning strategy towards luxury buyers is what takes Jaguar into the bold move in the high-end electric segment.

While the production loss could prove to have a negative reflection on the level of brand loyalty and awareness, this would all make it even more important that Jaguar gets their plan right.

