iVoomi S1 Lite with upto 85 km of range launched at 54,999

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Jun 2024, 15:50 PM
  • iVoomi S1 Lite has a top speed of 45 kmph or 55 kmph, depending on the variant that the customer opts for.
iVoomi S1 Lite is offered with two different battery packs.
iVoomi, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer has launched a new scooter in the Indian market. It is called S1 Lite and it is available in two battery pack options. The Graphene ion battery pack is priced at 54,999 whereas the Lithium ion battery pack costs 64,999. Both prices are ex-showroom. The bookings for the electric scooter are now open.

iVoomi is using ERW 1 grade chassis to increase the durability of the scooter. The ground clearance stands at 170 mm whereas the boot space is of 18 litres. There are two-wheel sizes on offer - 12 inches and 10 inches.

These e-scooters are also equipped with essential features such as a USB port for mobile charging (5V, 1A) and an LED display speedometer. The brand says that the S1 Lite will be offered with a lightweight charger and water-resistant battery pack that is also removable. This means that the customer can simply carry the battery pack to his home in case he does not have a charging point in his or her parking space.

Also Read : iVOOMi JeetX ZE with upto 170 km of range launched at 79,999

The scooter with a Graphene battery pack can reach a top speed of 45 kmph whereas the Lithium-ion battery pack can reach a top speed of 55 kmph. Both variants run on 60V architecture. The Graphene variant charges 50 per cent in 3 hours, while the Lithium variant achieves 50 per cent in just 1.5 hours and a full charge in just about three hours.

Mr. Ashwin Bhandari, Co-Founder and CEO of iVoomi expressed, “At iVOOMi, our mission has always been to cater to the diverse needs of our customers by offering a range of products that combine affordability, innovation, and efficiency. The S1 Lite meets the needs of every Indian consumer, offering dependable and eco-friendly transportation. Our diverse range, with different price points and features, ensures that everyone can find an e-scooter that suits their needs."

First Published Date: 26 Jun 2024, 15:21 PM IST
TAGS: Indian Lite S1 ivoomi electric vehicles electric scooters EV

