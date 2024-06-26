iVoomi S1 Lite with upto 85 km of range launched at 54,999

iVoomi , an electric two-wheeler manufacturer has launched a new scooter in the Indian market. It is called S1 Lite and it is available in two battery pack options. The Graphene ion battery pack is priced at ₹54,999 whereas the Lithium ion battery pack costs ₹64,999. Both prices are ex-showroom. The bookings for the electric scooter are now open.

iVoomi is using ERW 1 grade chassis to increase the durability of the scooter. The ground clearance stands at 170 mm whereas the boot space is of 18 litres. There are two-wheel sizes on offer - 12 inches and 10 inches.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes iVOOMi Energy S1 2 kWh 2 kWh 75 km 75 km ₹ 54,999 - 82,999 Compare View Offers Sokudo Plus 50 kmph 50 kmph ₹59,889 Compare Sokudo Dhansu 50 kmph 50 kmph ₹59,889 Compare Yulu Wynn 68 km/charge 68 km/charge ₹55,555 Compare Ampere Magnus 45.0 45.0 ₹ 49,999 - 65,990 Compare View Offers Hero Electric Nyx 1.536 kWh 1.536 kWh 130 km 130 km ₹ 0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs Compare View Offers

These e-scooters are also equipped with essential features such as a USB port for mobile charging (5V, 1A) and an LED display speedometer. The brand says that the S1 Lite will be offered with a lightweight charger and water-resistant battery pack that is also removable. This means that the customer can simply carry the battery pack to his home in case he does not have a charging point in his or her parking space.

Also Read : iVOOMi JeetX ZE with upto 170 km of range launched at ₹79,999

The scooter with a Graphene battery pack can reach a top speed of 45 kmph whereas the Lithium-ion battery pack can reach a top speed of 55 kmph. Both variants run on 60V architecture. The Graphene variant charges 50 per cent in 3 hours, while the Lithium variant achieves 50 per cent in just 1.5 hours and a full charge in just about three hours.

Mr. Ashwin Bhandari, Co-Founder and CEO of iVoomi expressed, “At iVOOMi, our mission has always been to cater to the diverse needs of our customers by offering a range of products that combine affordability, innovation, and efficiency. The S1 Lite meets the needs of every Indian consumer, offering dependable and eco-friendly transportation. Our diverse range, with different price points and features, ensures that everyone can find an e-scooter that suits their needs."

First Published Date: