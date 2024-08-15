Copyright © HT Media Limited
Ivoomi Announces Offers To Celebrate Independence Day And Raksha Bandhan

iVoomi announces offers to celebrate Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 15 Aug 2024, 12:40 PM
  • iVoomi will offer these benefits only till 20th August.
The iVoomi JeetX ZE comes in three variants, 2.1 kWh battery pack priced at ₹89,999, 2.4 kWh battery pack priced at ₹94,999 and 3kWh battery pack priced at ₹99,999.

iVoomi, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer has announced special offers to celebrate Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan. To mark the festive season, iVOOMi is offering a flat discount of Rs. 10,000 on Jeet X ZE and free accessories on other ranges of e-scooters. It is important to note that these offers are applicable only till 20th August.

Earlier this year, the brand introduced the Jeet X ZE electric scooter. It is priced at 99,999 ex-showroom and iVoomi is claiming that it can go up to 170 km on a single charge. The electric scooter has a top speed of 63 kmph. The telescopic forks in the front have a travel of 75 mm. The brand is offering a warranty of five years on the battery pack.

There is Eco, Rider and Speed. The manufacturer is claiming a riding range of 170 km, 140 km and 130 km respectively in these riding modes. It is designed with an Underbone Frame constructed from a tensile, ERW1 Steel Tube with a 42 mm diameter.

The brand also has S1 Lite electric scooter in its lineup. The Graphene ion battery pack is priced at 54,999 whereas the Lithium ion battery pack costs 64,999. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Also Read : iVoomi JeetX ZE review: Can it win hearts?

The scooter with a Graphene battery pack can reach a top speed of 45 kmph whereas the Lithium-ion battery pack can reach a top speed of 55 kmph. Both variants run on 60V architecture. The Graphene variant charges 50 per cent in 3 hours, while the Lithium variant achieves 50 per cent in just 1.5 hours and a full charge in just about three hours.

The brand currently has dealerships in cities like Meerut, Bikaner, Nagaur, Makrana, Tiruvannamalai, Trichy, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.

First Published Date: 15 Aug 2024, 12:08 PM IST
TAGS: Eco Jeet X go iVoomi electric scooters electric vehicles EV
