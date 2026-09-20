If I was buying the MG Hector Tomahawk EV, this is the variant I would choose

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JSW MG Motor India launched the MG Hector Tomahawk EV in the country a few days ago at an introductory starting price of ₹19.49 lakh (ex-showroom), with prices going up to ₹23.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant. The electric SUV is the first model from the automaker to be based on MG's new ADAPT NEV platform, which is a modular architecture capable of housing different types of electrified powertrain technology. Available in three variant choices: Excite, Exclusive and Essence, the MG Hector Tomahawk EV is offered in both five-seater and seven-seater options.
Among the three variants, if you ask me which variant should be picked to ensure the best value for money, in my opinion, it is the mid-spec Exclusive variant. Priced at ₹21.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Exclusive trim offers the best balance of features and value.
The mid-spec Exclusive trim of the MG Hector Tomahawk EV is the most value-for-money variant of the electric SUV, in my opinion. Compared to the base variant Excite, it offers additional features like ventilated front seats, a 50W wireless charger with cooling and a powered tailgate. These advanced technology-enabled features are among the most sought-after ones, especially for the new generation of car buyers.
If the customer opts for the battery-as-a-service (BaaS) option, the upfront cost of this variant can be significantly reduced, which helps the buyer with a significant level of initial savings. It comes with a seven-seater cabin layout, which means there will be a generous amount of space for the occupants. Also, the seven-seater layout is an appealing proposition for those who seek a spacious SUV for their family.
|MG Hector Tomahawk EV: Key features of Exclusive trim
On the powertrain front, this variant doesn't differ from the other models of the line-up. It uses the same 69.2 kWh battery pack and 201 bhp peak-power-generating electric motor, while it promises an MIDC-rated range of 517 km on a single charge.
Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.