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Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles If I Was Buying The Mg Hector Tomahawk Ev, This Is The Variant I Would Choose

If I was buying the MG Hector Tomahawk EV, this is the variant I would choose

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 20 Sept 2026, 06:06 am
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Among the three variants of MG Hector Tomahawk EV, the Exclusive trim offers the best value for money.

MG Hector Tomahawk EV is underpinned by the automaker's ADAPT platform, and it is essentially based on the Wuling Starlight 560 SUV.
MG Hector Tomahawk EV
EMI starting at just
₹25,500/ month
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JSW MG Motor India launched the MG Hector Tomahawk EV in the country a few days ago at an introductory starting price of 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom), with prices going up to 23.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant. The electric SUV is the first model from the automaker to be based on MG's new ADAPT NEV platform, which is a modular architecture capable of housing different types of electrified powertrain technology. Available in three variant choices: Excite, Exclusive and Essence, the MG Hector Tomahawk EV is offered in both five-seater and seven-seater options.

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Among the three variants, if you ask me which variant should be picked to ensure the best value for money, in my opinion, it is the mid-spec Exclusive variant. Priced at 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Exclusive trim offers the best balance of features and value.

Why I think Exclusive is the most VFM trim of MG Hector Tomahawk EV?

The mid-spec Exclusive trim of the MG Hector Tomahawk EV is the most value-for-money variant of the electric SUV, in my opinion. Compared to the base variant Excite, it offers additional features like ventilated front seats, a 50W wireless charger with cooling and a powered tailgate. These advanced technology-enabled features are among the most sought-after ones, especially for the new generation of car buyers.

If the customer opts for the battery-as-a-service (BaaS) option, the upfront cost of this variant can be significantly reduced, which helps the buyer with a significant level of initial savings. It comes with a seven-seater cabin layout, which means there will be a generous amount of space for the occupants. Also, the seven-seater layout is an appealing proposition for those who seek a spacious SUV for their family.

MG Hector Tomahawk EV: Key features of Exclusive trim
  • LED projector headlamps
  • 8.8-inch digital driver's display
  • 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system
  • Ambient lighting Mono (Blue)
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Front ventilated seats
  • Fast wireless charger (50W with cooling)
  • Automatic powered tailgate
  • Six-way power adjustable driver seat
  • Four-way power adjustable co-driver seat
  • Follow me home headlamps
  • Cruise control
  • 18-inch alloy wheels
  • Desert Squadron interior
  • Push button start/stop with smart entry
  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
  • All windows with auto up/down and anti-pinch function
  • Six speakers and tweeters
  • Walk-away auto car lock and approach auto car unlock
  • All i-SMART features
  • 3.3 kW portable charging cable
  • 7.4 kW AC fast charger with standard installation
  • B pillar coat hooks
  • Dual Horn
  • Reading lights (Front and Rear)
  • Second row easy tip & tumble for 3rd row access
  • Third row 50:50 split seats
  • Six airbags (dual front, side and curtain)
  • All four disc brakes
  • Drive Modes - Eco, Normal, Sports, Custom
  • Electric Parking Brake (EPB) with Auto Hold
  • Follow-me-home headlamps
  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
  • 360-degree camera
  • Automatic headlamps
  • Rain-sensing wipers
  • Acoustic and UV-cut glass (front windshield and front door windows)

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On the powertrain front, this variant doesn't differ from the other models of the line-up. It uses the same 69.2 kWh battery pack and 201 bhp peak-power-generating electric motor, while it promises an MIDC-rated range of 517 km on a single charge.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 20 Sept 2026, 06:06 am IST
TAGS: MG Hector Tomahawk EV
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