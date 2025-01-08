HT Auto
Hyundai Creta EV vs Creta ICE: Key design differences

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 08 Jan 2025, 06:53 AM
  • Hyundai Creta EV comes with a design that is similar to the Creta ICE, but there are some minor design tweaks.
Creta
The Hyundai Creta Electric, recently unveiled for the Indian market, is set to launch on January 17, 2025, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. As an electric derivative of the highly popular Creta compact SUV, it is positioned as a more premium offering compared to its internal combustion engine counterpart.
To put the Creta Electric as a premium proposition, Hyundai has made subtle changes to the exterior design along with the cabin design of the EV over the ICE model along with adding new sets of features.
While the overall exterior design of the Creta Electric remains quite similar to the Creta, there are few subtle differences that give the EV an edge when it comes to premiumness. To begin with the Creta Electric sports certain hints of the company’s global Pixel design language, giving the EV a futuristic aesthetic.
Upfront, it gets a ‘Pixelated Graphic Grille’ which is integrated with a charging port. The rear bumper also features the same pixelated graphic along with sleek LED tail lamps which ensure a futuristic appearance. 
Additionally, the Creta Electric also features Active Air Flaps (AAF) which are integrated into the vehicle to manage airflow. These flaps enhance the SUV's aerodynamic performance while cooling key components. It also gets a set of 17-inch Aero Alloys with low rolling resistance tires aimed for better efficiency.
The Hyundai Creta Electric's feature list too underscores its premium positioning over the ICE version. It includes Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) for charging external devices, a Shift-by-Wire system, and a digital key—similar to the Hyundai Alcazar, enabling smartphone or smartwatch access. Additionally, it offers in-car payment for EV chargers via the infotainment system.
Other key features of the Creta Electric include dual 10.25 inch screens, one acting as the infotainment system while the other as instrument cluster, Bose premium sound 8 speaker system, 268 embedded voice commands, 70 connected car features and others.
Hyundai Creta EV comes with a design that is similar to the Creta ICE, but there are some minor design tweaks.
Hyundai Creta is one of the bestselling cars in India and it was the fifth top-selling passenger vehicle in the country in 2024. Now, in 2025, the South Korean carmaker is aiming to ramp up the game with the Creta EV, which is slated to debut at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo, scheduled to commence on January 17. The Hyundai Creta EV will come as an all-electric iteration of the SUV.

Hyundai has already revealed the exterior and interior of the upcoming Creta Electric through social media posts. The SUV comes with a design philosophy, which is in line with the internal combustion engine (ICE) powered Creta. However, there are certain design differences between the Creta EV and Creta ICE models.

Here is a quick look at the updates the Hyundai Creta EV has received over its ICE-powered sibling.

Hyundai Creta EV vs Creta ICE: How their designs are different

The Hyundai Creta EV's silhouette looks identical to the ICE-powered Creta. However, there are some EV-specific minor design tweaks. The Creta Electric gets a pixel theme, which represents the visual identity of all the Hyundai electric cars. Other design differences include the sealed-off radiator grille and air dam in the Creta EV, which enhance the aerodynamic efficiency of an electric car.

Moving to the side profile, the Hyundai Creta Electric gets EV-specific aerodynamic alloy wheels and a blacked-out C-pillar in the dual-tone version. In the standard Creta, the C pillar comes wearing a silver shade. Just like the front profile, the side skid plate also comes differently designed.

At the rear, the Creta EV gets a slimmer reflector pair, an angular skid plate and an additional reverse light, as compared to the single unit available in the Creta ICE. The right side of the tailgate will house the EV badge instead of the variant name on the Creta ICE.

The Hyundai Creta EV will have a total of 10 exterior shades on offer, which will comprise eight monotone and two dual-tone colours. These will include three matte shades. The Creta ICE has seven colour choices.

First Published Date: 08 Jan 2025, 06:53 AM IST
TAGS: Creta EV Creta Electric Hyundai Creta Hyundai Creta EV Hyundai Creta Electric Hyundai Creta

