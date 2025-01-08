Hyundai Creta EV vs Creta ICE: Key design differences

Hyundai Creta is one of the bestselling cars in India and it was the fifth top-selling passenger vehicle in the country in 2024. Now, in 2025, the South Korean carmaker is aiming to ramp up the game with the Creta EV , which is slated to debut at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo, scheduled to commence on January 17. The Hyundai Creta EV will come as an all-electric iteration of the SUV.

Hyundai has already revealed the exterior and interior of the upcoming Creta Electric through social media posts. The SUV comes with a design philosophy, which is in line with the internal combustion engine (ICE) powered Creta. However, there are certain design differences between the Creta EV and Creta ICE models.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Creta EV 51.4 kWh 51.4 kWh 473 km 473 km ₹ 20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mahindra Thar ROXX 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 12.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Seltos 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Kia Syros 1493 cc 1493 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10 - 15 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mahindra Thar 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.35 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

Here is a quick look at the updates the Hyundai Creta EV has received over its ICE-powered sibling.

Hyundai Creta EV vs Creta ICE: How their designs are different

The Hyundai Creta EV's silhouette looks identical to the ICE-powered Creta. However, there are some EV-specific minor design tweaks. The Creta Electric gets a pixel theme, which represents the visual identity of all the Hyundai electric cars. Other design differences include the sealed-off radiator grille and air dam in the Creta EV, which enhance the aerodynamic efficiency of an electric car.

The Hyundai Creta EV's silhouette looks identical to the ICE-powered Creta with small differences.

The Hyundai Creta EV borrows the Active Air Flat technology from the Hyundai Ioniq 5, allowing the air flaps to open and close for cooling and airflow, which comes as a segment-first feature. Unlike the ICE-powered Creta, the front camera of the Creta EV is positioned above the brand's logo. It also houses the charging port underneath. There is a slimmer silver skid plate onboard the Creta EV and it has sharper arches as well compared to the Creta ICE.

Hyundai Creta Electric gets EV-specific aerodynamic alloy wheels.

Moving to the side profile, the Hyundai Creta Electric gets EV-specific aerodynamic alloy wheels and a blacked-out C-pillar in the dual-tone version. In the standard Creta, the C pillar comes wearing a silver shade. Just like the front profile, the side skid plate also comes differently designed.

At the rear, the Creta EV gets a slimmer reflector pair, an angular skid plate and an additional reverse light, as compared to the single unit available in the Creta ICE. The right side of the tailgate will house the EV badge instead of the variant name on the Creta ICE.

The Hyundai Creta EV will have a total of 10 exterior shades on offer, which will comprise eight monotone and two dual-tone colours. These will include three matte shades. The Creta ICE has seven colour choices.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: