Honda plans to bring large 750 cc equivalent electric bikes. Details here

As the world of automobiles is gradually moving towards complete electrification, the automakers, including car and two-wheeler manufacturers, are increasingly focusing on EVs. Honda, being a major player, is eyeing to introduce large electric motorcycles in the market that would be equivalent to 500 cc and 750 cc internal combustion engine-powered motorcycles. Young Machine has reported that the automaker is currently focusing on developing larger electric bikes.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 08 May 2023, 10:26 AM
Honda is mulling the plan to bring a 500 cc or 750 cc equivalent electric bike. (Representational image)

Honda global electrification head Shinji Aoyama reportedly discussed the possibility of bringing larger electric bikes to the market. In fact, Honda is also working on a high-performance electric motorcycle that will be meant for racing on the track. Speaking about Honda's plans for larger electric motorcycles, Aoyama reportedly said that the company is already in the development phase for a 500 cc to 750 cc equivalent electric bike, which would be unveiled sometime in 2025.

This may not come in line with a super high-powered combustion engine-powered sportsbike of today, but certainly a major leap toward from the electric scooters and 125 cc equivalent electric bikes that are currently available in the market. Also, this is a segment Honda is eyeing to tap, considering the fact that a lot of riders choose such bikes for everyday transportation. This makes total sense that it’s a target that Honda wants to hit. Another interesting possibility for these large electric bikes is that they may come powered by more efficient solid-state battery packs currently in the research and development phase.

Interestingly, while Honda is focusing on larger electric bikes, other major global players like KTM are not up for it. In March 2023, KTM and Pierer Mobility CeO Stefan Pierer dubbed the idea of larger, high-powered electric motorcycles as nonsense. He reportedly said that commuter bikes and smaller-range two-wheelers are one thing but didn't see feasibility in larger electric bikes.

First Published Date: 08 May 2023, 10:26 AM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda electric bike electric motorcycle electric mobility electric vehicle EV
