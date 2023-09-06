HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Swiggy Partners Sun Mobility To Power Over 15,000 Delivery Electric Bikes

Swiggy partners Sun Mobility to power over 15,000 delivery electric bikes

Food delivery platform Swiggy has partnered with EV service-provider Sun Mobility to power more than 15,000 electric bikes that are a part of its delivery fleet, over the period of next 12 months. Swiggy's last-mile delivery e-bike fleet will have access to the latter's state-of-the-art battery-swapping technology and its network of battery-swapping stations.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Sep 2023, 14:54 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Swiggy delivery e-scooters will have access to Sun Mobility's network of battery swapping stations.
Swiggy delivery e-scooters will have access to Sun Mobility's network of battery swapping stations.

The move aligns with the company's commitment to cover eight lakh kilometers per day through electric vehicles by 2025. Swiggy's delivery fleet travels an average of 100 kilometers per day and access to Sun Mobility's battery swapping stations would be an easy transition to electric vehicles without a worry of range anxiety.

This transition will enable Swiggy's delivery partners to save up to 40% of the vehicle running cost, positively impacting their earnings. “As part of our early and long-term commitment to greener transportation, Swiggy is always looking for ways to increase the adoption of electric vehicles in our delivery fleet," said Mihir Shah, Head of Operations, Swiggy.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev
₹ 59,900 - 62,000**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric One (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric One
₹74,000**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gps:ie (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gps:ie
₹64,990**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Iot (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Iot
₹79,999**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Svitch Bike Svitch Bike Svitch Xe+ (HT Auto photo)
Svitch Bike Svitch Bike Svitch Xe+
₹98,999**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Electric Ae-47 E-bike (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Electric Ae-47 E-bike
₹1 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

With this deployment, Swiggy will be able to reduce Co2 emissions by as much as 20,000 tons every year, furthering its commitment to greener transportation. “Through our partnership with Swiggy, we will work towards our shared vision of reducing our carbon footprint, promoting sustainable mobility, and contributing to a greener environment," said Anant Badjatya, CEO, Sun Mobility.

The food delivery platform also partnered global battery-swapping company Gogoro last month to access its battery-swapping technology. This will help ensure zero emissions and reduction of pollution from vehicles.

Swiggy has been making significant strides in adopting electric vehicles for last-mile deliveries through strategic partnerships with various companies such as Reliance BP Mobility Limited and Hero Lectro.

First Published Date: 06 Sep 2023, 14:54 PM IST
TAGS: Hero Swiggy electric bike electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
43% OFF
Ambrane Car Mobile Holder with Adjustable Side Arm for Smartphones, Mobile Holder Mount for Dashboard 360° Rotational, Strong Suction Cup, Compatible with 4 to 7-inch Devices (Grip Stand)
Rs. 399 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
20W PD Charger for iPhone Original 20W PD Fast Type C Wall Charger with Charging Cable Compatible with iPhone14/14 Plus Pro Max/13 Pro Max/13 Mini/11/12 Max/Xs Max/XR/X/8Plus,iPad (Adapter + Cable)
Rs. 1,189 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
75% OFF
Car Interior Cleaner Brush Car Cleaning Brush Car Detailing Brush Soft Cleaning Brush Dashboard Multipurpose Car Brush Tool
Rs. 252 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.