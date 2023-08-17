HT Auto
Taiwan-based Gogoro to offer battery-swapping technology to Swiggy

Global battery-swapping company Gogoro has partnered with food delivery platform Swiggy to offer its battery-swapping technology to the latter for last-mile deliveries. With the battery-swapping technology for two-wheelers, Swiggy's delivery operators will be able to manage their fleets and deliveries more sustainably. This will help ensure zero emissions and reduction of pollution from vehicles.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Aug 2023, 15:43 PM
Swiggy, in 2021, had announced its commitment to cover eight lakh kilometers every day through EV deliveries. Its partnership with Gogoro is a step in the same direction as the company aims to be at the forefront of sustainable transportation. It has been making significant strides in adopting electric vehicles for last-mile deliveries through strategic partnerships with various companies such as Reliance BP Mobility Limited and Hero Lectro.

Adoption of electric vehicles has enabled delivery partners to save up to 40% of the vehicle's running cost, thus, positively impacting their earnings. "This partnership with Gogoro is another key step in our commitment to creating greener and cost-effective solutions for our delivery fleet," said Mihir Shah, Head of Operations, Swiggy.

Gogoro started operating its battery swapping stations in India in April. Battery-swapping stations from the company are weather-proof and are claimed to provide more than 200 battery swaps on a daily basis. These stations are modular in nature so that they can fit in different places. They are also claimed to be self-sustainable for 64 hours so that they can work even if there is a blackout. The company says that with this technology, battery swapping will take just six seconds, which is quite interesting.

The stations run on software that can manage the hardware and it also keeps a constant check on how the batteries are operating and it can also interfere, if needed. “Accelerating the electric transformation of India’s hyperlocal fleets is a top priority for Gogoro and India’s national and city governments," said Horace Luke, Founder and CEO, Gogoro.

First Published Date: 17 Aug 2023, 15:43 PM IST
TAGS: Hero Gogoro Swiggy battery swapping electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility

