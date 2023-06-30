HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Taiwan Based Gogoro To Set Up Ev Battery Manufacturing Unit In Pune, Aurangabad, Invest 40,000 Crore

Taiwan-based Gogoro to set up EV battery manufacturing unit in Pune, Aurangabad

Taiwan-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer Gogoro has announced that it will set up EV and battery manufacturing facilities in Pune and Aurangabad in Maharashtra. The company will invest up to 40,000 crore in projects sanctioned by the Maharashtra state government. According to the state government, Gogoro's EV and battery manufacturing units will come up with an investment of 12,482 crore. A deal was signed between the company and the state government back in January this year.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Jun 2023, 14:25 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Gogoro battery swapping stations are claimed to be weatherproof and capable of providing more than 200 battery swaps on a daily basis.
Gogoro battery swapping stations are claimed to be weatherproof and capable of providing more than 200 battery swaps on a daily basis.

As part of the deal, Gogoro will set up a battery swapping infrastructure and and also set up a manufacturing facility by the end of this year. Gogoro will set up 12,000 battery swapping stations across the state in the next few years. A battery swapping station is a place where EV owners can quickly exchange their empty battery with a fully charged one.

Earlier, Gogoro entered the Indian markets last year with its battery-swapping network, while also partnering with Zypp Electric to conduct its pilot project. It has also homologated the 2 Series electric scooter range in India. Commenting on the latest development, Horace Luke, Founder and CEO of Gogoro, said, “Building on Gogoro’s successful deployment of an open battery swapping network that supports multiple vehicle makers in Taiwan, we plan to proceed in partnership with the Maharashtra government to bring Gogoro vehicles, smart batteries and swap stations to India starting with the state of Maharashtra. We are focused on creating a domestic supplier ecosystem that allows for domestic growth and foreign market expansion."

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra Ev
₹25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg 4 Ev
₹30 - 32 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev
₹10 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
₹ 8.49 - 11.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Comet Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Comet Ev
₹ 7.98 - 9.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Punch Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Punch Ev
₹12 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Maharashtra currently leads all states in India in terms of the number of public EV charging stations on offer. Out of 8,735 EV charging stations across India, Maharashtra alone offers 2,354 locations.

Besides offering swappable EV battery for charging solutions, Gogoro is also expected to launch its own electric two-wheelers as well. Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, said, “Gogoro aims to produce two-wheel EV’s that utilize its open and accessible battery swap technology which is absolutely state of the art. We have provided Gogoro with the necessary financial and other key incentives to usher in a new paradigm shift in the way we will move people across metros and cities."

Gogoro had earlier showcased its 2 Series electric scooter with swappable battery pack. In terms of specifications, the 2 Series claims an IDC range of 85 km on the standard version, going up to 94 km on the Plus version. The 2 Series Standard promises peak power of 7.2 kW (9.6 bhp) from the electric motor, which goes down to 6.4 kW (8.5 bhp) on the Pus version.

First Published Date: 30 Jun 2023, 14:25 PM IST
TAGS: Electric vehicle EV Gogoro

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
71% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 259 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 349 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
66% OFF
Bike Cycle Pump Portable Activated High Pressure Universal Foot Air Pump with Needle Extra Pressure Gauge Lightweight Pump for Motorbike, Cars, Bicycle, Football, Balloons, Scooter (Black)
Rs. 439 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city