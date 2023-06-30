Taiwan-based Gogoro to set up EV battery manufacturing unit in Pune, Aurangabad

Taiwan-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer Gogoro has announced that it will set up EV and battery manufacturing facilities in Pune and Aurangabad in Maharashtra. The company will invest up to ₹40,000 crore in projects sanctioned by the Maharashtra state government. According to the state government, Gogoro's EV and battery manufacturing units will come up with an investment of ₹12,482 crore. A deal was signed between the company and the state government back in January this year.

As part of the deal, Gogoro will set up a battery swapping infrastructure and and also set up a manufacturing facility by the end of this year. Gogoro will set up 12,000 battery swapping stations across the state in the next few years. A battery swapping station is a place where EV owners can quickly exchange their empty battery with a fully charged one.

Earlier, Gogoro entered the Indian markets last year with its battery-swapping network, while also partnering with Zypp Electric to conduct its pilot project. It has also homologated the 2 Series electric scooter range in India. Commenting on the latest development, Horace Luke, Founder and CEO of Gogoro, said, “Building on Gogoro’s successful deployment of an open battery swapping network that supports multiple vehicle makers in Taiwan, we plan to proceed in partnership with the Maharashtra government to bring Gogoro vehicles, smart batteries and swap stations to India starting with the state of Maharashtra. We are focused on creating a domestic supplier ecosystem that allows for domestic growth and foreign market expansion."

Maharashtra currently leads all states in India in terms of the number of public EV charging stations on offer. Out of 8,735 EV charging stations across India, Maharashtra alone offers 2,354 locations.

Besides offering swappable EV battery for charging solutions, Gogoro is also expected to launch its own electric two-wheelers as well. Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, said, “Gogoro aims to produce two-wheel EV’s that utilize its open and accessible battery swap technology which is absolutely state of the art. We have provided Gogoro with the necessary financial and other key incentives to usher in a new paradigm shift in the way we will move people across metros and cities."

Gogoro had earlier showcased its 2 Series electric scooter with swappable battery pack. In terms of specifications, the 2 Series claims an IDC range of 85 km on the standard version, going up to 94 km on the Plus version. The 2 Series Standard promises peak power of 7.2 kW (9.6 bhp) from the electric motor, which goes down to 6.4 kW (8.5 bhp) on the Pus version.

First Published Date: