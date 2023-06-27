HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Maharashtra Has Highest Number Of Public Ev Charging Stations, Followed By Delhi

Maharashtra has highest number of public EV charging stations, followed by Delhi

As electric mobility catches on in the country, both government and private players are working towards enhancing the charging infrastructure. A good network of public charging stations helps ease the ownership of electric vehicles and reduce range anxiety for consumers. As per data released by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Maharashtra has emerged as the state with the highest number of public charging stations in the country at 2,354.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Jun 2023, 17:33 PM
Electric vehicles are creating new inroads within the global and Indian automotive space.
Electric vehicles are creating new inroads within the global and Indian automotive space.

The total number of such stations in the country stand at 8,735 while there are 84 charge point operators. Out of 84 operators, 27 belong to public sector undertakings (PSUs) and 57 belong to private companies. The second highest number of public EV charging stations are in Delhi at 1,619.

Karnataka is at the third spot with 736 such stations, followed by Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana having 465, 449, and 425 public EV charging stations, respectively. The country's largest state Rajasthan is way behind in its public charging station count with only 330 such stations.

The lowest number of public charging stations are in union territories like Lakshadweep, Andaman & Nicobar and Puducherry, ranging from one to four such stations.

Delhi has emerged as the city where the the highest number of electric vehicles are being bought. It recently crossed the milestone of registering one lakh battery-powered vehicles since the launch of the EV Policy in August of 2020. With this, the national capital has also become the EV capital of the country.

Currently, 13 per cent of all the vehicles bought in Delhi are electric. To be specific, 1.28 lakh battery-powered vehicles are plying on the roads of the national capital. The city's EV Policy was launched with the aim of accelerating the pace of EV adoption across vehicle segments, especially in the mass category segment of two-wheelers, public and shared vehicles and goods carriers.

First Published Date: 27 Jun 2023, 17:33 PM IST
TAGS: electric vehicle EV electric mobility

