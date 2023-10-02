Honda's first electric SUV gets ready for launch. Check what range it offers

Honda will launch the Prologue electric SUV in global markets early in 2024
Honda Prologue electric SUV had made its debut last year
Ahead of Prologue's launch, Honda has revealed more details about the Prologue
Offered with both single and dual-motor setup, Prologue comes with AWD variants too
The electric SUV draws power from its 85 kWh battery pack
The dual-electric motor helps it churn out 288 bhp of power and 451 Nm of peak torque
Honda says the EV has a range of 482 kms in a single charge, according to EPA ratings
On the inside, the Prologue offers a digital 11-inch driver display panel and an 11.3-inch audio and connectivity display
It also offers Google in-built, wireless conncetivity and ADAS technology