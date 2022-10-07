First-ever Hero MotoCorp electric scooter launched. Check details

Vida, a new EV brand under Hero MotoCorp has launched its first electric scooter, V1. It will take on rivals such as Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, Ather 450X, Ola S1 Pro among others.

Hero MotoCorp has finally launched its new electric scooter under the sub-brand, Vida. It is called the V1 and there will be two variants on offer, V1 Pro and V1 Plus. The Vida V1 Pro is priced at ₹1.59 (ex-showroom) whereas the Vida V1 Plus costs ₹1.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The V1 will be first launched in Bengaluru, Jaipur and New Delhi. Deliveries will start from the second week of December. Vida V1 will go against Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X Gen3, Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube.

What is the riding range of Vida V1 Pro and Vida V1 Plus?

The V1 Pro claims an IDC range of 165 km whereas the V1 Plus has an IDC-claimed range of 143 km The scooters can be charged using a portable charger that comes with the scooter and there are also public fast chargers that Vida is setting up. Moreover, the battery pack is portable so it can be removed and charged at home.

How is the performance of Vida V1 Pro and Vida V1 Plus?

The Vida V1 Pro can hit 0-40 kmph in 3.2 seconds whereas the V1 Plus takes 3.4 seconds to hit 40 kmph. Both scooters have a top speed of 80 kmph.

What are the features offered by Vida V1 electric scooter?

In terms of features, the Vida V1 comes with cruise control, riding modes, keyless control, SOS alert, follow-me home headlamps, find-me lights, LED lighting all around and much more. The Vida V1 also seems quite practical because of the large under-seat storage.

Also, there is a 7-inch TFT screen for the rider that comes with smart connected features. The scooters can receive OTA updates so there is a possibility that they get better and received more features in the future. Vida has also equipped the scooter with a reverse assist, two-way throttle and a boost mode for quick overtakes. There is a limp home safety feature which will limit the scooter's top speed to 10 kmph and the scooter should be able to cover up to 8 km on an almost dead battery.

