GreenCell Mobility launches intercity coach NueGo

GreenCell Mobility has announced the launch of intercity coach brand 'NueGo' with an initial plan to have services across 24 cities in India.
| Updated on: 22 Apr 2022, 03:45 PM
Centre aims to set up around 70,000 EV charging stations at petrol pumps across the country in the next few years. (File Photo) (REUTERS)
Shared electric mobility player GreenCell Mobility on Thursday announced the launch of intercity coach brand 'NueGo' with an initial plan to have services across 24 cities in India.

In the initial phase, 250 electric buses will connect 24 cities, while the overall plan is to roll out 750 premium air conditioned e-buses across key intercity routes in southern, northern and western India covering key transit routes with coverage in over 75 cities, the company said in a statement.

"The brand's promise is to deliver a seamless booking experience, exceptional ride quality and in-cabin experience, while ensuring a safer and greener ride. We are here to elevate the customer's experience," GreenCell Mobility Managing Director and CEO, Ashok Agarwal, said.

As part of its plans, GreenCell Mobility said it will have 100 electric buses transiting through various cities in Madhya Pradesh and 200 electric buses transiting through Delhi-NCR.

The company has already acquired major state transport undertaking contracts for 900 electric buses across 25 cities in the country, it added.

First Published Date: 22 Apr 2022, 03:45 PM IST
