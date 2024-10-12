Finally! Matter Aera 5000 electric bike deliveries begin

Ahmedabad-based Matter Group has finally kicked off the deliveries of its Aera 5000 electric motorcycle. The deliveries were started from the brand's Ahmedabad experience centre which was recently inaugurated. Matter says that the new experience centre will deliver a ‘phygital’ for the customers to experience the Aera motorcycles.

The Matter Aera was introduced earlier this year as India's inaugural geared electric motorcycle, and it is set to feature a liquid cooling system for

Matter Aera is the only electric motorcycle equipped with a manual gear-shifting system. It is available in two variants, the 5000 and 5000+, priced at ₹1.74 lakh and ₹1.84 lakh, respectively, with both prices reflecting ex-showroom costs.

The manufacturer intends to introduce two additional variants in the upcoming year. Both the 5000 and 5000+ models are powered by a 10 kW (13.4 bhp) electric motor, capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 km/h in just six seconds. The company claims a range of 125 km on a single charge.

Included in the features is a 7-inch touchscreen console that provides access to navigation, music, calls, and other functionalities. The Aera can be charged using any standard 5-amp socket, allowing it to be plugged into any available outlet. The manufacturer claims that the operational cost of this electric motorcycle is approximately 25 paise per kilometer.

The company has a production capacity of 60,000 units per annum and will further expand the production capacity to 120,000 units based on the demand. The company is also ambitious about scaling up with a second manufacturing facility in the works by 2025.

Commenting on the occasion Mohal Lalbhai, Founder and CEO of Matter Group said, "We are delighted to announce the launch of the MatterExperience Hub, a true manifestation of our commitment to redefining the future of mobility. Opening our flagship retail space in Ahmedabad is a crucial step in enhancing our relationship with customers. With the introduction of the AERA, we are not only presenting a groundbreaking innovation but also elevating the customer experience within the motorbike sector. As we continue this exciting journey of shaping both the present and future, we are proud to begin AERA deliveries from our inaugural Experience Hub. Our dedication to advancing electric mobility remains steadfast through our continuous initiatives."

