HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Finally! Matter Aera 5000 Electric Bike Deliveries Begin

Finally! Matter Aera 5000 electric bike deliveries begin

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Oct 2024, 09:55 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Matter Aera was introduced earlier this year as India's inaugural geared electric motorcycle, and it is set to feature a liquid cooling system for
...
2024 Matter Aera Review
The Matter Aera looks sharp and well-proportioned from all angles. It does, however, feel generic in places in terms of design (Tej Patel for HT Auto)
2024 Matter Aera Review
The Matter Aera looks sharp and well-proportioned from all angles. It does, however, feel generic in places in terms of design

Ahmedabad-based Matter Group has finally kicked off the deliveries of its Aera 5000 electric motorcycle. The deliveries were started from the brand's Ahmedabad experience centre which was recently inaugurated. Matter says that the new experience centre will deliver a ‘phygital’ for the customers to experience the Aera motorcycles.

Matter Aera is the only electric motorcycle equipped with a manual gear-shifting system. It is available in two variants, the 5000 and 5000+, priced at 1.74 lakh and 1.84 lakh, respectively, with both prices reflecting ex-showroom costs.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Matter Aera (HT Auto photo)
Matter Aera
BatteryCapacity Icon5 Kwh Range Icon125 km
₹ 1.74 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Oben Rorr (HT Auto photo)
Oben Rorr
BatteryCapacity Icon4.4 kWh Range Icon187 km
₹ 1.50 Lakhs
Compare
Seeka Sbolt (HT Auto photo)
Seeka SBolt
BatteryCapacity Icon3.5 kWh Range Icon140 km
₹ 1.69 Lakhs
Compare
Tork Motors Kratos X (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tork Motors Kratos X
₹ 1.80 - 1.90 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Seeka Sseagun (HT Auto photo)
Seeka SSeagun
BatteryCapacity Icon3.5 kWh Range Icon150 km
₹ 1.52 Lakhs
Compare
Maruthisan Racer (HT Auto photo)
Maruthisan Racer
BatteryCapacity Icon3.6 kWh Range Icon120 km
₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The manufacturer intends to introduce two additional variants in the upcoming year. Both the 5000 and 5000+ models are powered by a 10 kW (13.4 bhp) electric motor, capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 km/h in just six seconds. The company claims a range of 125 km on a single charge.

(Read more: Matter raises $35 million in fresh funding for e-bike development, manufacturing)

Included in the features is a 7-inch touchscreen console that provides access to navigation, music, calls, and other functionalities. The Aera can be charged using any standard 5-amp socket, allowing it to be plugged into any available outlet. The manufacturer claims that the operational cost of this electric motorcycle is approximately 25 paise per kilometer.

Watch: Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?

The company has a production capacity of 60,000 units per annum and will further expand the production capacity to 120,000 units based on the demand. The company is also ambitious about scaling up with a second manufacturing facility in the works by 2025.

Commenting on the occasion Mohal Lalbhai, Founder and CEO of Matter Group said, "We are delighted to announce the launch of the MatterExperience Hub, a true manifestation of our commitment to redefining the future of mobility. Opening our flagship retail space in Ahmedabad is a crucial step in enhancing our relationship with customers. With the introduction of the AERA, we are not only presenting a groundbreaking innovation but also elevating the customer experience within the motorbike sector. As we continue this exciting journey of shaping both the present and future, we are proud to begin AERA deliveries from our inaugural Experience Hub. Our dedication to advancing electric mobility remains steadfast through our continuous initiatives."

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 12 Oct 2024, 09:11 AM IST
TAGS: Matter Aera electric motorcycle Matter electric vehicles EV

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.