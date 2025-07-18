Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Eyeing The Tesla Model Y? Here Are All The Colour Options And Costs Explained

Eyeing the Tesla Model Y? Here are all the colour options and costs explained

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 18 Jul 2025, 13:00 pm
Follow us on:

  • The Tesla Model Y is offered with six exterior colour options, two interior themes, and an optional Full Self-Driving package.

Tesla India has inaugurated its first experience centre showroom in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
View Personalised Offers on
Tesla Model Y
Check Offers

The Tesla Model Y is finally available in India as the debut offering from the American EV brand, and the all-electric crossover comes with both RWD and Long Range RWD variants. While the ex-showroom price tag for the two variants is 59.89 lakh and 67.89 lakh, the Model Y’s final price will bear additional costs, depending on the buyer’s colour of choice. If you are interested in purchasing the new EV, here is a concise breakdown of the Model Y’s colour schemes and the extra charges for each option:

Tesla offers the Model Y with a range of 6 exterior colour options regardless of the variant, and these include Stealth Grey, Pearl White Multi-Coat, Diamond Black, Glacier Blue, Quicksilver, and Ultra Red. Out of the lot, Stealth Grey is offered as the base option and comes with no additional cost.

Also Read : Tesla Model Y: 5 things you need to know before buying the new American EV

Pearl White Multi-Coat and Diamond Black are both offered with an additional charge of 95,000. The Glacier Blue paint scheme can be had for 1.25 lakh. If you want your Model Y in Quicksilver or Ultra Red, you will have to cough up 1.85 lakh in extra costs.

Tesla Model Y: More options

The Model Y is offered with two interior themes, All Black or Black and White, and both can be had without extra charges. Additionally, Tesla offers the Full Self-Driving (FSD) package for 6 lakh. The company has noted that FSD features remain subject to regulatory approvals, and in its current form, the system requires active driver supervision. The Model Y will receive OTA updates as the FSD suite evolves over time.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tesla Model Y
BatteryCapacity Icon75 kwh Range Icon622 km
₹ 59.89 - 67.89 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Volvo C40 Recharge
BatteryCapacity Icon78 kWh Range Icon 530 km
₹ 62.95 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Kia EV6
BatteryCapacity Icon84 kWh Range Icon663 km
₹ 65.97 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
MG M9 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon90 kWh Range Icon580 km
₹ 70 - 80 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
BMW iX1
BatteryCapacity Icon66.4 kWh Range Icon417 km
₹ 66.90 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mercedes-Benz EQA
BatteryCapacity Icon70.5 kWh Range Icon560 km
₹ 67.20 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Also Watch: Tesla Model Y arrives in India! Here’s what you need to know

Tesla Model Y: Key highlights

The Tesla Model Y is offered in India with two battery packs: the 60 kWh unit in the base model provides up to 500 km of WLTP-certified range, and the 75 kWh battery pack for the Long Range variant delivers up to 622 km of claimed range on a single charge.

The Model Y is powered by a single rear-mounted electric motor that makes 295 bhp. With this, the crossover can sprint from a standstill to 100 kmph in 5.9 seconds. It supports Tesla's Supercharging network, and a 15-minute charge is estimated to replenish between 238 km to 267 km of range, depending on the battery pack.

The electric SUV brings a clean, aerodynamic design with flush-fitting handles, slim LEDs, and a fastback profile. Its feature-laden cabin offers a minimalistic dashboard layout with all controls embedded within a 15.4-inch central touchscreen. There is also an additional 8-inch display for the rear occupants, dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable front seats, a power-operated tailgate, and a panoramic sunroof.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 18 Jul 2025, 13:00 pm IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle ev Tesla Tesla Model Y Model Y
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS