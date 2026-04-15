Eyeing the Kinetic DX+? Top 5 highlights you should be aware of

The Kinetic DX+ builds on the standard model with a clear focus on connected technology, everyday usability, and battery longevity. Positioned as the more feature-rich variant in the lineup, the DX+ introduces a broader tech suite, convenience-oriented hardware additions, and a refined electric powertrain setup, making it a well-rounded e-scooter. Here are five key highlights that define what sets the DX+ apart.

Connected tech and feature additions over standard variant

The DX+ builds on the base e-scooter with an expanded feature set focused on connectivity and convenience. It includes the brand’s “Telekinetic" connected system, enabling real-time ride data, geo-fencing, vehicle tracking, and intruder alerts. Additional features such as ‘Find My Kinetic’, voice-guided navigation, and music playback through an integrated speaker further sets it apart. The scooter also gets “My Kiney Companion", which adds voice alerts and personalised notifications.

On-board charger

Among the notable additions on the Kinetic DX+ are segment-specific convenience features. “Easy Charge" integrates a retractable charging cable within the scooter body, eliminating the need to carry an external charger. It also gets “Easy Flip", a one-touch function to deploy the pillion footrest, aimed at improving day-to-day usability.

LFP battery with extended lifecycle

The DX+ is powered by a 2.6 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery sourced from Range-X. This chemistry is known for better thermal stability and longevity, with a claimed lifecycle ranging between 2,500 and over 3,500 charge cycles. Under IDC test conditions, the scooter offers a claimed range of 116 km on a single charge.

Performance and riding modes

The electric motor on the DX+ produces a peak output of 6.4 bhp, enabling a claimed top speed of 90 kmph. It comes with three riding modes, Range, Power, and Turbo, allowing riders to tailor performance and efficiency according to the riding scenario. Regenerative braking is also included under the brand’s K-Coast system.

Hardware and underpinnings

The scooter rides on a conventional suspension setup comprising telescopic front forks and adjustable rear shock absorbers. Braking duties are handled by a 220 mm front disc and a 130 mm rear drum, supported by a combi-braking system. The DX+ also retains the utilitarian metal body construction and large 37-litre under-seat storage seen on the standard model, along with additional colour options including Red, Blue, and White.

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