Kinetic DX: Check out 5 key highlights of the reborn electrified icon

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Jul 2025, 20:00 pm
  • The iconic Kinetic DX returns as an electric scooter with nostalgic styling, modern features, smart tech, and long-range LFP battery, priced from 1.12 lakh.

Marking a nostalgic return, Kinetic Green has reintroduced the iconic DX scooter this time, in a fully electric avatar. Priced between 1.12 lakh and 1.18 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Kinetic DX is available in two variants: DX and the higher-spec DX+. This comeback also marks the brand’s second revival of a heritage nameplate following the recent relaunch of the Luna.

The original Kinetic DX, launched in 1984 through a joint venture with Honda, was based on the Honda NH series and became a household name in urban India. That petrol-powered two-stroke model has now evolved into a zero-emission, tech-focused urban commuter. Here are five key highlights of the all-new Kinetic DX.

1 Design

Kinetic has collaborated with Italian designers to retain the legacy of the DX while giving it a modern touch. The all-metal body gives it a sturdy build, while the flat and wide floorboard adds to its practicality. The scooter stays true to the original with its familiar silhouette and simple form. A major highlight is its 37-litre under-seat storage, large enough to accommodate both a full-face and half-face helmet, along with other items, thanks to the inclusion of built-in cubby spaces. While the DX is available in Silver and Black, the DX+ variant offers more choice with additional colour options like Red, Blue, and White.

2 Convenience features

Designed with daily commuting in mind, the Kinetic DX comes with a keyless ignition system called “Easy Key,” reverse assist, hill-hold functionality, and Bluetooth connectivity through a dedicated Kinetic Assist switch. The DX+ version introduces convenience-focused upgrades like a retractable onboard charging cable branded as “Easy Charge” and a one-touch pillion footrest deployment mechanism known as “Easy Flip.” These features aim to enhance user experience in real-world conditions, particularly for urban riders.

3 Technology

The DX+ also integrates Kinetic’s new connected vehicle platform called Telekinetic. It allows users to access real-time ride data, track the vehicle’s location, set geo-fencing boundaries, receive intruder alerts, and use a ‘Find My Kinetic’ function through a mobile app. The scooter also includes smart infotainment options like voice navigation, music playback through built-in speakers, and a quirky voice assistant feature called “My Kiney Companion” that delivers alerts, greetings, and even birthday messages.

4 Battery and range

Powering the DX+ is a 2.6 kWh LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery developed by Range-X. LFP technology offers superior thermal stability and a longer lifecycle of up to 3,500 charge cycles, considerably higher than the more common NMC batteries. The battery is paired with a 60V electrical system and includes regenerative braking under Kinetic’s in-house “K-Coast” system. Under standard test conditions, the scooter delivers an impressive IDC-rated range of 116 km, making it ideal for city use.

5 Performance

Performance-wise, the DX+ is no slouch. Its electric motor produces a peak output of 6.4 bhp, enabling it to reach a top speed of 90 kmph. Riders can toggle between three riding modes — Range, Power, and Turbo — depending on their preference and needs. The suspension setup includes telescopic forks at the front and adjustable shocks at the rear, while braking duties are handled by a 220 mm disc at the front and a 130 mm drum at the rear, supported by a combi-braking system for added safety and control.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 29 Jul 2025, 20:00 pm IST
