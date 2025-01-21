EVs must make up 50% of sales by 2030 to reach net zero targets: Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Monday that electric vehicles should make up 50 per cent of all vehicle sales by 2030 to ensure the automotive sector stays on track to achieve the 2070 net zero emission target.

Addressing the 3rd International Conference on Sustainable Circularity organized by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Yadav also said India now sells more cars annually than the population of some countries but this achievement comes with a responsibility to keep the air clean and the environment healthy.

"Rising vehicle sales is good news for the economy... And if we work together, we can ensure this is not bad news for the environment either," he said.

The minister said EV sales are projected to reach nearly 35 per cent of the total vehicle sales in 2030. "To bring the auto sector on track with the 2070 net zero goal, this share needs to reach 50 per cent."

The minister said EV sales in India are projected to reach 10 million units by the end of the decade, creating five million jobs.

He said the EV fleet could cut CO2 emissions by five metric tonnes by 2030, and this reduction could rise to 110–380 metric tonnes by 2050

Yadav mentioned that though EVs are environment-friendly as they do not emit pollutants, it is important to note that their batteries are charged by electricity.

He urged the auto industry to participate in the government's Green Credit programme to incentivize voluntary environmental actions.

The minister said that adopting circular practices in India’s manufacturing could add USD 624 billion to the economy each year by 2050.

He said SIAM should promote circularity in vehicle production and help customers understand why it matters.

