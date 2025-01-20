Vayve Eva, India's first solar-powered electric car, has a strong Maruti Suzuki connection. Here's how

Vayve Mobility launched Vayve Eva , the first-ever solar energy-powered electric car in India at the Auto Expo 2025 of Bharat Mobility Global Expo. Launched at a starting price of ₹3.25 lakh with a battery-as-a-subscription (BaaS) plan, Vayve Eva grabbed a lot of attention among the bigwigs launched at the event by the automotive stalwarts. What many people may not know is another interesting fact about Vayve Eva, which is it has a strong connection with Maruti Suzuki .

Vayve Eva's Maruti Suzuki connection

Vayve Mobility, the Pune-based EV startup roped in IV Rao, the man behind Maruti Suzuki’s robust and invincible research and development wing for 36 years. Rao played a crucial role at Maruti Suzuki during his tenure. Apart from developing a low-cost five-seater Van Eeco he also gave Maruti Suzuki one of the highest selling MPV -Ertiga. He was also part of the development project for the platform which underpinned the Wagon R, Swift and Dzire. Rao is currently a key part of Vayve Mobility's R&D as a mentor to the EV market. He also played a key role in the Vayve Eva project.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Vayve Mobility EVA 18 kWh 18 kWh 250 km 250 km ₹ 3.25 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV ₹ 12 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV 50 kWh 50 kWh 300 km 300 km ₹ 10 - 14 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Renault Duster 2025 1499 cc 1499 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Volkswagen Tiguan 2025 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 37 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mahindra BE 6 59 kWh 59 kWh 556 km 556 km ₹ 18.90 Lakhs Compare

Speaking to HT Auto, Rao said that the Vayve Eva ‘is a really interesting car’ given its design, features and technology onboard. Built on a monocoque chassis, Vayve Eva is available with three different battery pack options - 9 kWh, 12.6 kWh and 18 kWh, promising a range between 125-250 kilometres on full charge, depending on the variants, namely Nova, Stella and Vega. The EV gets fast charging technology, over-the-air (OTA) updates, a vehicle diagnostics system, smartphone connectivity etc, which makes it a practical electric car for commuting in and around the city.

An EV between a two-wheeler and a passenger vehicle

Talking about the intention behind the project, Rao said Vayve Eva has been designed to keep the commuting requirements of the consumers in cities. While the car's real-world range is subject to be tested, it could act as a second car for city-based consumers for their daily commutes. He also said that Eva is a model that could act as a personal vehicle between a two-wheeler and a passenger vehicle. “I believe with this price and overall proposition on offer, Vayve Eva could be a game-changer in the Indian market," said the technocrat.

Cheap tag looms large

A common phenomenon about Indian consumers is that they seek things at a cheap cost, but don't like that to be marketed as cheap products. This was the case behind Tata Nano's failure to grab a strong position in the Indian passenger vehicle market, despite it being a practical and well-engineered rear-wheel drive car.

After a decade, at ₹3.25 lakh (ex-showroom) price, the Vayve Eva appears as the cheapest car in India. Speaking of this Rao said that consumer preference in the last decade has evolved significantly. Also, the features and technology on offer from this EV make it a potentially successful car. He believes the USP of this car is the practicality and running cost. With a length of 2,950 mm, Eva is smaller than Tata Nano but packs more features and advanced technologies. Also, it promises a ₹0.50 per kilometre running cost, which makes it further interesting.

Vayve Eva: Advantages and disadvantages

Before the launch of Vayve Eva, the MG Comet EV was the most affordable electric car in India at ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom), available with a BaaS option. Now, Eva has grabbed that spot with its even lower price tag, which gives it an edge. Even the top-end trim Vega of Vayve Eva that promises up to 250 kilometres range with an 18 kWh battery pack and CCS2 fast charging on offer comes priced at ₹4.49 lakh (ex-showroom) with BaaS. Even without BaaS, it costs ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which is just ₹1 lakh higher than Comet EV.

On the other hand, Vayve Eva is yet to hit the road and be tested by consumers, while MG Comet EV is already on sale and grabbed the attention of many with many people buying it as well. Being a newcomer in the highly competitive Indian passenger vehicle market is another challenge Eva has to face. Design-wise, the three-seater design may be practical but needs to be seen how Indian buyers respond to it.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: