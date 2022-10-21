HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Everything We Expect Ola Electric To Unveil Tomorrow

Everything we expect Ola Electric to unveil tomorrow

Ola Electric will be making a number of announcements this Diwali. They will launch new MoveOS 3 which will come with new features. There could be other products in the line-up as well.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Oct 2022, 16:25 PM
File photo of Ola S1 Pro used for representation purpose only.
File photo of Ola S1 Pro used for representation purpose only.
File photo of Ola S1 Pro used for representation purpose only.
File photo of Ola S1 Pro used for representation purpose only.

Ola Electric currently has two electric scooters in their line-up. There is the S1 and the S1 Pro. The Pro was launched last year whereas the S1 was launched in August this year. Now, Ola Electric has scheduled an event on Diwali and they have released some teasers on their social media pages. Here, is everything that is expected to launch at Ola Electric's Diwali event.

MoveOS 3

It is confirmed that Ola Electric will be launching MoveOS 3 on Diwali. The rollout is supposed to happen in a phased manner. As of now, the S1 and the S1 Pro will be getting the MoveOS 3. Having said that, it is highly likely that Ola will not offer all the new features on the S1 considering it is a lower-end variant.

Similar Products

Find More Cars
Ola Electric S1 (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1
 
₹85,099 - 1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Merico Electric Merico Evanka (HT Auto photo)
Merico Electric Merico Evanka
₹62,505 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Odysse Electric Evoqis (HT Auto photo)
Odysse Electric Evoqis
₹1.5 - 1.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Prevail Electric Elite (HT Auto photo)
Prevail Electric Elite
₹1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Prevail Electric Finesse (HT Auto photo)
Prevail Electric Finesse
₹99,999 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

MoveOS 3 will bring features such as accelerations sounds, hill hold control and party mode. These are the features that Ola Electric promised when they first launched the S1 Pro in the Indian market.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Other features that are expected to be launched with the MoveOS 3 are proximity unlock, levels of regenerative braking, hazard lights, profiles, calling, document storage, wifi connectivity, fall detection, halo lamp, voice assist, moods and widgets.

(Also read: New Ola Electric S1 variant may be the most affordable in lineup, wage price war)

Ola's affordable scooter

Ola Electric is working on a more affordable version of the scooter. It could be unveiled at the Diwali event. The scooter will be going directly against the mainstream petrol-powered scooters. So, the new variant should be priced aggressively, if it wants to compete against the popular scooters. It would be less powerful, come with fewer features and have less riding range.

New battery

Ola Electric is also working on a new battery design which was revealed by CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal. “Our first indigenously made Li-ion cell! The cell is the heart of the EV revolution. We need to make our own technology to scale faster and innovate. Much more in the pipeline on our cell technology roadmap!" wrote Aggarwal in his tweet.

Accessories

Ola Electric is working on accessories for the S1 and S1 Pro. As of now, it is not known what all accessories will be offered with the electric scooters. They could be a centre stand, a footrest, a tyre pressure monitoring system etc.

First Published Date: 21 Oct 2022, 16:25 PM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric S1 Pro S1 electric scooters
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Maruti Suzuki is offering the new Alto K10, launched barely a few months ago, on heavy discounts. Renault Kwid gets offers up to ₹35,000 this festive season,
Planning to buy new car in Diwali? These five offer over 30,000 discount
magnite_3
Nissan Magnite named official car of ICC T20 World Cup
Kia Carens takes on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, among others, in the Indian car market.
Booked a Kia Carens? This is how long you might have to wait to get it
The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite

Trending this Week

File photo used for representational purpose only
Selling your car? Five things to do to ensure you get the best price possible
Maruti Suzuki had launched the last facelift version of the S-Cross SUV back in 2020. It failed to garner as much attention as its rivals which ultimately led to the carmaker introducing the brand new model Grand Vitara.
Maruti Suzuki officially pulls plug on S-Cross after launch of Grand Vitara SUV
The S-Presso S-CNG is offered in just two variants.
2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG launched at 5.90 lakh, delivers 32.73 km/kg
Ola Electric scooters will come with the Hill Hold Assist feature under the MoveOS 3.
Ola to add this long-awaited feature in its electric scooters before Diwali
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari poses with Toyota Mirai, India's first hydrogen-powered Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV). 
Watch: Nitin Gadkari taking a ride in Toyota's hydrogen-powered car

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Driving in Delhi? You will have to turn off ignition while waiting at red light
Driving in Delhi? You will have to turn off ignition while waiting at red light
Everything we expect Ola Electric to unveil tomorrow
Everything we expect Ola Electric to unveil tomorrow
9 out of 10 EVs sold in India are from this carmaker
9 out of 10 EVs sold in India are from this carmaker
MG Hector to Toyota Innova HyCross: Five cars expected to launch in November
MG Hector to Toyota Innova HyCross: Five cars expected to launch in November
Hyundai Kona to i20: All Hyundai cars up on discount for Dhanteras, Diwali
Hyundai Kona to i20: All Hyundai cars up on discount for Dhanteras, Diwali

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city