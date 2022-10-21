Everything we expect Ola Electric to unveil tomorrow

Ola Electric will be making a number of announcements this Diwali. They will launch new MoveOS 3 which will come with new features. There could be other products in the line-up as well.

Ola Electric currently has two electric scooters in their line-up. There is the S1 and the S1 Pro. The Pro was launched last year whereas the S1 was launched in August this year. Now, Ola Electric has scheduled an event on Diwali and they have released some teasers on their social media pages. Here, is everything that is expected to launch at Ola Electric's Diwali event.

MoveOS 3

It is confirmed that Ola Electric will be launching MoveOS 3 on Diwali. The rollout is supposed to happen in a phased manner. As of now, the S1 and the S1 Pro will be getting the MoveOS 3. Having said that, it is highly likely that Ola will not offer all the new features on the S1 considering it is a lower-end variant.

MoveOS 3 will bring features such as accelerations sounds, hill hold control and party mode. These are the features that Ola Electric promised when they first launched the S1 Pro in the Indian market.

Other features that are expected to be launched with the MoveOS 3 are proximity unlock, levels of regenerative braking, hazard lights, profiles, calling, document storage, wifi connectivity, fall detection, halo lamp, voice assist, moods and widgets.

Ola's affordable scooter

Ola Electric is working on a more affordable version of the scooter. It could be unveiled at the Diwali event. The scooter will be going directly against the mainstream petrol-powered scooters. So, the new variant should be priced aggressively, if it wants to compete against the popular scooters. It would be less powerful, come with fewer features and have less riding range.

New battery

Ola Electric is also working on a new battery design which was revealed by CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal. “Our first indigenously made Li-ion cell! The cell is the heart of the EV revolution. We need to make our own technology to scale faster and innovate. Much more in the pipeline on our cell technology roadmap!" wrote Aggarwal in his tweet.

Accessories

Ola Electric is working on accessories for the S1 and S1 Pro. As of now, it is not known what all accessories will be offered with the electric scooters. They could be a centre stand, a footrest, a tyre pressure monitoring system etc.

