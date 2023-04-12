HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Electric Vehicle Penetration In India Currently Only Around 1%: Moody's Report

Electric vehicle penetration in India currently only around 1%: Moody's report

Electric mobility has been one of the main focus points of the government in order to cut the import bills from petrol and reduce carbon emissions. However, electric vehicle (EV) penetration is still in its development stage in the country. A recently released report by Moody's Investors Service revealed that though India has the third-largest car market globally, EV penetration is currently only around 1%.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Apr 2023, 12:32 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Moody's report stated that the pace of increase in EV sales to meet the target set by government will also depend on the country's charging infrastructure. (HT_PRINT)
The Moody's report stated that the pace of increase in EV sales to meet the target set by government will also depend on the country's charging infrastructure. (HT_PRINT)
The Moody's report stated that the pace of increase in EV sales to meet the target set by government will also depend on the country's charging infrastructure. (HT_PRINT)
The Moody's report stated that the pace of increase in EV sales to meet the target set by government will also depend on the country's charging infrastructure.

In 2022, India beat Japan to become the third-largest vehicle market after China and the USA.

Also Read : Electric cars charging wirelessly could soon be a reality

The report stated that certain factors will play a key role in accelerating the adoption of EVs. These factors are government incentives, including those to consumers, local battery manufacturing, state-level subsidies and cut in GST rates. The pace of increase in EV sales to meet the target set by government - 30% by 2030 - will also depend on the country's charging infrastructure, time taken to charge vehicles as well as consumers' readiness to switch to EVs.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
19.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 250 Km
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Prime (HT Auto photo)
Tata  Nexon Ev Prime
30.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 312 Km
₹14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra Ev
₹25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Tigor (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.3 kmpl
₹5.39 - 7.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Racer (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Racer
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details
Tata Safari 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Safari 2023
₹16 - 24 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

The government aims to have EV sales accounting for 30% of private cars, 70% for commercial vehicles and 80% for two-and three-wheelers by 2030.

The Moody's report stated that Tata Motors has retained an early mover advantage in the EV market in India, grabbing 85% market share between April and December 2022. The company has already sold 50,000 EVs thanks to its 250 dealers across 165 cities, and close to 4,300 charging points.

The company has already announced its plans to expand its EV line-up from four models to 10, by March 2026. Its EV business has already raised $1 billion from private-equity investor TPG.

Giving a geographical breakup of global electric vehicle sales last year, the report stated that sales of battery-powered vehicles were around 8 million, with 65% of these in China while 20% in Europe. Consumers in those regions benefited from the government incentives and automakers' expanded product offerings, the report stated.

First Published Date: 12 Apr 2023, 12:30 PM IST
TAGS: EV electric vehicles electric mobility EV charging
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
E-COSMOS Portable Flexible USB LED Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (USB-LED-LAMP) ( Mix Colors)
Rs. 39
Amazon_Logo
27% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 290 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city