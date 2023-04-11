Electric cars charging wirelessly could soon be a reality

Hyundai Motor's Genesis is pioneering tests to make wireless EV charging public
Just like smartphones, Genesis is using a charging pad for its electric cars
The pad, mounted on the ground, will deliver power through a magnetic field to the EV
To make it work, one needs to align the EV precisely on the charging pad
Genesis has deployed 23 such wireless chargers to run tests on its EVs like GV60 and GV70
Once successful, Genesis plans to launch the wireless EV chargers in markets like Europe
The technology has the potential to revolutionise the way EVs are charged currently
It could make plug-in solution to charge electric cars redundant in near future
Results of the test run by Genesis is set to come out by June this year