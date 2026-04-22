Earth Day special: 5 truly reliable electric SUVs in India that I would buy

This Earth Day, if someone decides to buy an electric SUV, which would be reliable based on sales numbers and market reputation, here are the top five options.

When it is Earth Day, the electric vehicles certainly demand a mention in any related discussion. The number of electric cars in the Indian passenger vehicle market has gone up significantly over the last few years. The consumer perception has changed drastically. People have started buying electric cars in larger numbers, owing to the improved battery technology and public EV charging infrastructure, as well as the reduced price gap between the ICE and electric cars. A key influencing factor for the EV buyers is the significantly low cost of ownership of the electric cars compared to their ICE counterparts.

This Earth Day, if someone decides to buy an electric SUV, which would be reliable based on sales numbers and market reputation, here are the top five options.