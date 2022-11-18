HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Driving An Ev In Uk All Set To Get Costlier, Subsidy To Be Thrown In Bin

Driving an EV in UK all set to get costlier, subsidy to be thrown in bin

The United Kingdom is wading through troubled economic waters and EVs or electric vehicles are likely to be sacrificed at the alter of revenue generation. The subsidy offered on battery-powered vehicles in order to make them more popular is all set to be done away with from 2025 onwards which means that buying and driving such vehicles would become costlier.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Nov 2022, 11:54 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose.

Many countries across the world have subsidies in place to quicken the pace of adoption for battery electric vehicles or BEVs. These claim to incentivize purchases of such vehicles and the UK has been offering exemption from vehicle excise duty (VED) as well. But the present financial woes of the country is a massive challenge for the government here and Chancellor (Finance Minister) Jeremy Hunt recently announced VEDs would be done away with from 2025 onwards.

Driving an EV in the UK so far has been a much more affordable option compared to a petrol or diesel-powered car because of significantly less tax. But is it fair? "Because the OBR (Office for Budget Responsibility) forecasts half of all new vehicles will be electric by 2025, to make our motoring tax system fairer I’ve decided that from then, electric vehicles will no longer be exempt from vehicle excise duty," Hunt said.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev
 
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
19.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 250 Km
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Prime (HT Auto photo)
Tata  Nexon Ev Prime
30.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 312 Km
₹14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

It is a move that has not been quite well received from the British automotive industry with fears that it could stunt the growth and prospects of EVs. But it isn't as if the move comes out of the blue. The country plans to end the sales of conventional vehicles from 2030 and an unlimited tax-free or less-tax run for EVs was always going to fade. Nonetheless, what would doing away with VED mean for brands like Jaguar which plan to have an all-electric lineup, remains to be seen.

First Published Date: 18 Nov 2022, 11:54 AM IST
TAGS: EV Electric vehicle Electric car
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The Wuling Air EV has been decked up as the official car at the ongoing G20 Summit in Indonesia. MG Motor will base its upcoming affordable electric car in India on this.
MG Motor's upcoming EV to India is the official ride at G20 Summit in Indonesia
PMV_7
India's cheapest electric car is officially here!
File photo of an electric vehicle used for representational purpose only
This EV owner took 15 hours to travel just 286-km in his battery-powered ride
The installation is a three-wheeler electric vehicle, and has been created under the initiative, Bengaluru Moving.
Bengaluru gets solar-powered electric vehicle art installation
CNG is an effective and fuel alternative against petrol and diesel.
How to save money with your CNG car: Easy and useful tricks

Trending this Week

File photo of smog and pollution at Mandi House, New Delhi
Can you drive a BS4 diesel car in Delhi? Check what rules say
Kia_Seltos_facelift_up
Kia Seltos facelift looks sportier, India launch likely in 2023
EICMA_2022_highlights
Top 5 two-wheelers showcased at EICMA 2022
Honda_EM1_e_7
This is Honda's first electric scooter
Super_Meteor_650_Shot_5
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is finally here

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki further expands its sales network, inaugurates 3,500th store
Maruti Suzuki further expands its sales network, inaugurates 3,500th store
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee: First Look
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee: First Look
Music composer Vishal Dadlani brings home the Vaan UrbanSport Pro e-bicycle
Music composer Vishal Dadlani brings home the Vaan UrbanSport Pro e-bicycle
Tesla doesn't just sell EVs! Check out these whacky products
Tesla doesn't just sell EVs! Check out these whacky products
Five 250 cc motorcycles that you can buy under ₹2 lakh
Five 250 cc motorcycles that you can buy under 2 lakh

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city